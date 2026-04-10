IPL 2026 stats: RR vs RCB pitch report, Barsapara stadium highest score

Two of IPL 2026’s most in-form teams, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are set to face off in Match 16 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, April 10.

Rajasthan Royals have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, winning all three of their opening matches against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians, placing them firmly at the top of the points table. RCB, on the other hand, rebounded strongly after a season-opening loss, recording back-to-back wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings to gain momentum.

Both teams boast explosive batting lineups capable of rapid scoring, while Rajasthan’s bowling appears slightly more settled. The new-ball pairs are high-quality on both sides, with Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading RCB’s pace attack, while Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger open the bowling for the Royals.

Barsapara Stadium: Pitch report for RR vs RCB, IPL 2026

The Barsapara Stadium pitch in Guwahati is known for being very batter-friendly, often leading to high-scoring games. It provides true and consistent bounce, enabling batters to play their shots with comfort and confidence.

While fast bowlers may get some help early on, the track largely favors aggressive stroke play. Under lights, the conditions remain favorable for batting, giving chasing teams a slight edge. Typically, the average first-innings score at this venue hovers around 167 runs.

IPL 2026: RR win/loss record at Barsapara Stadium

RR have played a total of 10 matches at Barsapara Stadium, winning 5 matches and losing 3 of them over the years. Two matches have ended in no result or tie.

IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at Barsapara Stadium

RCB are yet to play an IPL game at the venue.

IPL 2026: RR vs RCB head-to-head at Barsapara Stadium

RR and RCB will be facing each other for the first time at this venue in the Indian Premier League.

What happened in the last IPL match at Barsapara Stadium?

The last IPL match played at the Barsapara Stadium was between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians earlier this season. The hosts won by 27 runs on the night.