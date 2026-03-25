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IPL 2026: Top 5 most experienced players that will take part this year

Their experience under pressure, leadership skills, and ability to guide younger teammates make them invaluable. Here's a look at the top five oldest players set to feature in IPL 2026.

IPL 2026 Most experienced players that will take part this year

IPL 2026 Most experienced players that will take part this year

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

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As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 approaches, excitement is reaching a fever pitch. While every season introduces emerging talent, the spotlight always shines on seasoned players who have seen it all.  Their experience under pressure, leadership skills, and ability to guide younger teammates make them invaluable. Here’s a look at the top five oldest players set to feature in IPL 2026.
 
1. MS Dhoni | 44 Years
 
Returning for what could be his final IPL season, MS Dhoni continues to captivate fans at 44. With five IPL titles to his name, Dhoni remains an iconic figure in cricket. Though he retired from international cricket in 2020, his deep bond with Chennai Super Kings keeps him in the league. CSK will be hoping to give “Captain Cool” a memorable farewell while drawing on his unmatched experience.
 
 
2. Rohit Sharma | 38 Years
 
Rohit Sharma, one of IPL’s most successful captains and batsmen, shows no signs of slowing down at 38. The Mumbai Indians skipper continues to be a key performer with the bat and a guiding force for his team. His leadership and experience in high-pressure matches make him indispensable as MI aim for another strong campaign. 

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3. Ravindra Jadeja | 37 Years  Ravindra Jadeja, an all-rounder known for his brilliant fielding as well, embarks on a new chapter with Rajasthan Royals this IPL season. With 254 matches under his belt along with multiple title winning campaigns, Jadeja brings a wealth of experience and tactical insight to the side. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball in high-pressure situations makes him a key asset, while his leadership and consistency provide guidance for younger players in the Royals squad.
 
4. Virat Kohli | 37 Years
 
Virat Kohli, IPL’s all-time leading run-scorer, achieved a long-awaited milestone in 2025 by lifting the trophy with RCB after 18 years. At 37, he continues to anchor the RCB batting line-up and inspire teammates with his consistency. With over 8,661 runs, Kohli’s loyalty and leadership remain central to the franchise’s ambitions.
 
5. Ajinkya Rahane | 37 Years
 
Ajinkya Rahane has quietly built a remarkable IPL career, amassing over 5,000 runs. Known for his calm demeanor and classic technique, Rahane played a crucial role in KKR’s 2024 title. Despite last season’s challenges as a leader, his experience will be critical as KKR looks to strengthen their squad and navigate injury concerns in the upcoming season.

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Topics : MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

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