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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Will Dhoni play in CSK vs KKR match today? Here's latest update

IPL 2026: Will Dhoni play in CSK vs KKR match today? Here's latest update

Dhoni has resumed light training with the squad; the star batter is yet to reach full match fitness

MS Dhoni during CSK practice session

MS Dhoni during CSK practice session

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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Chennai Super Kings fans are still waiting for clarity on the return of MS Dhoni, who has been sidelined since the start of IPL 2026 due to a calf injury. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter was initially expected to miss only the first two weeks of the season, but his comeback now appears uncertain.
 
While Dhoni has resumed light training with the squad, he is yet to reach full match fitness. Ahead of CSK’s home clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, all signs suggest that the team management is taking a cautious approach to his recovery. 

Dhoni yet to regain full match fitness

Dhoni has started training with the CSK squad but has not fully returned to competitive intensity. In recent practice sessions, he has only faced throwdowns instead of proper net bowling. During a session under lights at Chepauk, he had a brief hit but avoided wicketkeeping duties, indicating that he is still not ready for full match involvement.

Likely to miss CSK vs KKR clash

The 44-year-old has already missed CSK’s first four matches this season and could sit out a fifth consecutive game. He has not been travelling with the team for away fixtures and has also stayed away from match-day routines even during home games. Given this pattern, his participation against KKR looks unlikely.

CSK coping without Dhoni

In Dhoni’s absence, Sanju Samson has taken over wicketkeeping duties after his move from Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Jamie Overton has contributed as a finisher with the bat. CSK also have backup options like Kartik Sharma and Urvil Patel available in the squad.

Dhoni still influential off the field

Despite not playing, Dhoni continues to remain involved with the team. Head coach Stephen Fleming has emphasised that his presence and inputs remain valuable, with Dhoni actively guiding players and contributing to team strategy.

Recent batting trends highlight changing role

Over the past few seasons, Dhoni has adapted to a limited batting role, often facing just a handful of deliveries and focusing on power-hitting. His strike rate peaked at 182 in 2023 and 221 in 2024. However, last season saw him face significantly more deliveries, which impacted his effectiveness, as his strike rate dropped to 135. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
   

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Topics : MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Cricket News Kolkata Knight Riders

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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