IPL 2026: GT issues revised ticket guidelines for CSK game post venue shift

Gujarat Titans have released updated ticket guidelines following the recent schedule revision for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season. The development comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed a venue swap for the two league-stage matches between GT and CSK, affecting fixtures on April 26 and May 21.

IPL 2026 Match 22, CSK vs KKR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING The rescheduled match, originally set to be played in Ahmedabad on April 26, will now take place in Chennai, while the reverse fixture has been shifted to Ahmedabad.

Revised schedule and venue changes

As per the updated itinerary, the April 26 clash will now be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting at 3:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, the return fixture between the two sides will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 at 7:30 pm IST.

The changes were necessitated due to municipal corporation elections scheduled across Ahmedabad on April 26, making it difficult to manage security and logistics for a high-profile IPL match.

GT’s ticket advisory for fans

In response to the revised schedule, the Gujarat Titans issued a ticketing advisory prioritising fan convenience. Supporters who had already booked tickets for the original April 26 fixture via BookMyShow have been given two options — either retain their tickets for the new date or opt for a full refund.

Fans will receive communication via SMS, WhatsApp, or email with detailed instructions. Refunds, if selected, will be processed within 8–10 business days.

Deadline and refund process details

The franchise has set April 20 at 12 pm as the deadline for fans to submit their preference. In case of no response, tickets will automatically be considered as retained for the rescheduled match.

For those holding physical tickets, refunds will be processed only after the tickets are returned. Detailed instructions for returning physical tickets will be shared starting April 21 through official communication channels.

Why the venue swap was necessary

The BCCI opted for a venue swap instead of altering match dates to ensure minimal disruption to the tournament calendar. With elections coinciding in Ahmedabad, hosting the fixture on April 26 posed significant operational challenges, particularly around crowd control and security arrangements.