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IPL 2026: SRH vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

RR will be looking to cement their position at the top of the table when they take on struggling SRH on Monday

SRH vs RR playing 11

SRH vs RR playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

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The journey of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will continue at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium with match 20 of the season between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, April 13.
 
The hosts, SRH, will have the task cut out for them as they will be up against unbeaten RR in their second home game of the season. For SRH, their biggest concern going up against RR will once again be their bowlers, who have been unable to defend 200-plus targets twice in four matches. However, the wicket conditions in Hyderabad favour batters, and SRH will fancy their chances of a win by batting second if they win the toss.
 
On the other hand, for RR, everything is going in their favour. Their top order, middle order, spinners and pacers are all in perfect sync and are sharing the match pressure. As a result, they are only the second team so far in the tournament to be unbeaten and the only team with a perfect record of four games and four wins.
 
While it will be a battle of batters, RR’s overall strength will make them the favourites for a win heading into the game. 

IPL 2026: SRH vs RR playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga
 
Impact players: Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis
 
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (w), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
 
Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

SRH vs RR head-to-head in IPL

  • Total matches played: 21
  • SRH won: 12
  • RR won: 9
  • No result: 0

Squads of both teams

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
 
RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

IPL 2026 match on April 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live toss, SRH vs RR telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 13 (Monday) in IPL 2026?
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will clash in match 21 of IPL 2026 on April 13 (Monday).
 
What is the venue of the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match?
 
Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
 
When will the live toss for the SRH vs RR take place?
 
The live toss for the SRH vs RR cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 13.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match?
 
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match in India?
   
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

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