IPL 2026: BCCI announces venue change for both the CSK vs GT matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially revised the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, confirming a venue swap for both fixtures between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The decision impacts the two league-stage encounters between the sides later this month and in May.

As per the updated schedule, the April 26 afternoon clash, which was originally set to be played in Ahmedabad, will now take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting at 3:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, the reverse fixture on May 21 has been shifted to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, beginning at 7:30 pm IST.

IPL 2026 Match 21, SRH vs RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING The change comes due to municipal corporation elections scheduled across Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat on April 26, prompting logistical adjustments from the board.

Why the venue swap was necessary

The BCCI made the change to ensure smooth conduct of the tournament while accommodating local administrative requirements. With elections taking place in Ahmedabad, hosting a high-profile IPL fixture on the same day would have created challenges around security and crowd management.

Instead of altering the match dates, the board opted to swap venues for both fixtures, ensuring minimal disruption to the tournament schedule.

CSK’s IPL 2026 season so far

Five-time champions CSK, who are playing without the services of their former skipper MS Dhoni, have had a tough start in IPL 2026 as they lost their first three games against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, they finally broke the winless run against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their fourth match to secure their first win of the season.

GT’s IPL 2026 season so far

Gujarat Titans have shown better form and currently sit fifth on the table. They started their campaign with a narrow three-wicket loss to PBKS, followed by another close defeat against RR, where they fell short by six runs.