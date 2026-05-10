IPL 2026 Today's Match: CSK vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

CSK head into the encounter with momentum on their side after winning five of their last seven matches. The five-time champions have climbed to sixth place on the points table and will aim to continue their impressive run following back-to-back victories in their previous outings. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants arrive with renewed confidence after edging past Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine runs in their last game. However, Rishabh Pant’s men still find themselves at the bottom of the standings with just three wins in 10 matches, leaving little room for error in the race for the playoffs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10, in what promises to be a crucial IPL 2026 clash.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming The head-to-head record between the two sides remains closely contested, although LSG hold a slight edge with three wins from six encounters. With both teams eager to improve their position in the table, another competitive battle could be on the cards in Chennai.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy record in IPL (CSK)

Matches: 29

Wins: 13

Losses: 16

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 44%

Rishabh Pant’s captaincy record in IPL (LSG) Matches: 67 Wins: 31 Losses: 35 N/R: 1 Win percentage: 47 per cent

IPL 2026: CSK playing 11 vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings’ top order has been a major strength in IPL 2026. Sanju Samson has led the charge with 402 runs in 10 matches, including two centuries and a fifty, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has added stability with 251 runs. Urvil Patel has also impressed with his aggressive batting and a strike rate of 187.50. In the middle order, Jamie Overton has contributed effectively as an all-rounder, alongside useful performances from Kartik Sharma and Shivam Dube. CSK’s bowling attack has been equally impressive, with Anshul Kamboj starring with 17 wickets, while Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein have provided crucial support with the ball.

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact Player: Shivam Dube

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Shreyas Gopal, Shivam Dube, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Prashant Veer

IPL 2026: LSG playing 11 vs CSK

Lucknow Super Giants’ batting unit rediscovered its rhythm in IPL 2026, led by Mitchell Marsh’s explosive return to form. The Australian opener smashed 111 with nine fours and nine sixes against RCB, while Nicholas Pooran also impressed after moving back to No. 3, scoring a blistering 63 off 21 balls. Aiden Markram has chipped in with useful middle-order contributions, and Rishabh Pant looked dangerous in a finisher’s role with a rapid 32 against Bengaluru. With the ball, Prince Yadav has starred with 16 wickets, while Shahbaz Ahmed and Digvesh Rathi delivered key spells in crucial moments. Mohammed Shami and Mayank Yadav continue to add firepower to the pace attack.

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Impact Player: Himmat Singh

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, George Linde, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari

IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG key player battles

CSK batters vs LSG bowlers

Batter (CSK) Bowler (LSG) Inns Runs Outs SR Sanju Samson Mohammed Shami 14 96 4 138 Sanju Samson Mohsin Khan 3 18 1 128 Ruturaj Gaikwad Mohammed Shami 7 52 2 134 Ruturaj Gaikwad Mayank Yadav 2 14 1 117 Shivam Dube Mohammed Shami 6 33 2 129 Dewald Brevis Mohammed Shami 3 24 1 150 Jamie Overton Mohsin Khan 2 17 1 142 Kartik Sharma Digvesh Singh Rathi 2 19 1 146