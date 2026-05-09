IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

Rajasthan Royals are set to take on Gujarat Titans in Match 52 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, May 9, in what promises to be a crucial clash in the race for the playoffs.

The Royals will be returning to action after a short break following their disappointing seven-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals on May 1. However, RR have still enjoyed a solid season overall, registering six wins from their 10 matches so far. Under the leadership of Riyan Parag, the Jaipur-based franchise currently occupies fourth place on the points table and will be eager to capitalise on home conditions to strengthen their position in the top four.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, head into the contest with momentum firmly on their side. After a mixed start to the season, Shubman Gill’s team has bounced back strongly with three consecutive victories. Like RR, GT also have six wins from 10 matches but remain just below them in fifth place because of their lower net run rate.

Rajasthan currently hold a healthy net run rate of 0.510, while Gujarat’s stands at -0.147. With both sides level on points and aiming to secure a playoff berth, the upcoming encounter could play a significant role in shaping the standings in the business end of the tournament.

Riyan Parag's captaincy record in IPL (RR)

Matches: 18

Wins: 9

Losses: 9

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 50%

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)

Matches: 36

Wins: 20

Losses: 16

N/R: 0

IPL 2026: RR playing 11 vs GT

Rajasthan Royals’ top order continues to drive their IPL 2026 campaign, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson among the leading run-scorers. Sooryavanshi has been especially explosive with over 400 runs at a strike rate above 230, while Jaiswal and Jurel have also contributed strongly. Although they had a quiet outing against DC, the trio remains crucial.

The middle order has improved recently, with Riyan Parag regaining form and Donovan Ferreira providing quickfire impact at a high strike rate.

With the ball, Jofra Archer leads the attack with 15 wickets, supported by Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, and the economical Ravindra Jadeja, who continues to control the middle overs effectively.

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: V Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, DC Jurel (wk), R Parag (C), D Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, RA Jadeja, Jofra Archer, N Burger, TU Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi

RR squad for IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs RR

Gujarat Titans have found momentum at the right stage of IPL 2026, led by the impressive form of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, who have scored 385 and 378 runs respectively. Jos Buttler has also rediscovered his touch, scoring 335 runs at a strike rate above 150.

Youngster Nishant Sindhu made his debut recently, while Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia have chipped in with crucial middle-order contributions. Jason Holder has emerged as a key all-rounder with seven wickets in four matches. Rashid Khan has regained rhythm with 11 wickets, while Kagiso Rabada leads the bowling attack with 16 wickets, supported well by Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan.

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

IPL 2026: RR vs GT key player battles Sai Sudharsan vs Nandre Burger Sai Sudharsan has found his rhythm after a slow start to IPL 2026, scoring 385 runs in 10 innings at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 158.44. He has already hit three fifties and a century, underlining his consistency. His duel with Nandre Burger will be key, as the left-arm pacer has been inconsistent but remains dangerous when swinging the ball both ways at good pace, especially early in the innings.

Shubman Gill vs Jofra Archer

Shubman Gill continues to lead from the front with 378 runs in nine innings at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 154.92, including three fifties. He will aim to give GT a strong start. However, Jofra Archer poses a major threat, having taken 15 wickets in 10 matches with his raw pace and aggressive lengths keeping batters under constant pressure.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Kagiso Rabada

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been sensational, scoring 404 runs at a strike rate of 237.65, smashing 35 fours and 37 sixes. His explosive form makes him RR’s biggest weapon at the top. Kagiso Rabada, however, brings serious firepower with 16 wickets in 10 games, regularly clocking speeds above 145 kmph and even touching 150, making this a high-intensity battle between power hitting and raw pace.