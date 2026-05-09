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RR vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

RR vs GT

RR vs GT

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

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Rajasthan Royals are all set to face Gujarat Titans in Match 52 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur tonight, in a key fixture for the playoff race.
 
RR will return after a short break following their seven-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals on May 1. Despite that setback, they have had a strong season overall, winning six of their 10 matches. 

RR skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Jaiswal: We want to bowl first. I think the wicket is pretty good. Parag pulled his hamstring, he will be coming back soon. Hetty comes in. I am really excited. Looking forward to the game.  Gill: We would have liked to bowl first as well. Prasidh comes back for Manav. I think it's important to look back to your strengths. We reflected on some areas. Most of the games we have played have been pretty close. We are going to see how things go in the first couple of overs.

  Under Riyan Parag’s captaincy, the Jaipur-based side currently sits fourth on the points table and will aim to make the most of home advantage to further solidify their top-four position.
 

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Gujarat Titans enter the contest in strong form, having bounced back from a slow start with three straight wins. Shubman Gill’s side also has six victories from 10 games but is placed fifth due to an inferior net run rate.
 
RR hold a net run rate of 0.510, while GT are at -0.147, making this a tightly poised contest between two evenly matched teams.   
IPL 2026 RR VS GT broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch RR vs GT in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
 
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans is scheduled for May 9 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue for the RR vs GT match in IPL 2026?
The game will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
 
What time will the toss take place for the RR vs GT match?
The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the RR vs GT match begin?
The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of RR vs GT in India?
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of RR vs GT in India?
The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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