IPL 2026 : CSK vs LSG Pitch report, highest score, Chepauk Stadium stats

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 53 of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With the tournament entering a crucial phase, both teams will be desperate for a positive result for very different reasons.

CSK currently occupy the sixth position on the points table after securing five wins and suffering five defeats in their 10 matches so far. Despite enduring a difficult start to the campaign with three successive losses, the five-time champions have bounced back strongly to remain firmly in the playoff race. Their recent performances have been particularly encouraging, as they registered dominant victories over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in their last two outings. Playing at home in Chennai is expected to further boost their confidence as they aim to continue their winning momentum.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: CSK vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, are fighting to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The Rishabh Pant-led side sits at the bottom of the standings with only three victories from 10 games. However, LSG gained a much-needed confidence boost after ending a six-match losing streak with an important nine-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous encounter, which was affected by rain.

MA Chidambaram Stadium: Pitch report for CSK vs LSG, IPL 2026

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has witnessed five matches so far in IPL 2026, with the average first-innings score standing at 186. Teams batting second have enjoyed greater success, winning three of those five encounters. However, with this being an afternoon fixture, captains winning the toss could prefer setting a target and putting runs on the board first.

IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for Rajasthan and Gujarat Chennai Super Kings have traditionally enjoyed an excellent record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium winning 51 out of 77 matches here. They have lost just 25 with one match ending in no result.

IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants have played 3 matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and have just ine win and two losses from the games.

IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK and LSG have shared 3 matches at this venue, with the hosts winning 2 out of three contests.

What happened in the last IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

The last IPL game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium saw Chennai Super Kings make full use of familiar home conditions with their spinners controlling the middle overs and the batting unit successfully handling the chase under pressure.