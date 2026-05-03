IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Match 46 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season promises to be a high-stakes clash as Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 3.

PBKS currently sit atop the points table with 13 points and are on the verge of sealing a playoff berth. Despite suffering their first loss in the previous game, they are unlikely to tinker with a settled combination. However, bowling inconsistency remains a concern, especially after conceding big totals.

GT, meanwhile, come into this contest on the back of consecutive wins and will be keen to strengthen their playoff push. Their top order has been in excellent form, while the bowling unit has delivered under pressure. The middle order, though, still needs stability.

Having lost the season opener to PBKS, Gujarat will look to settle scores, while Punjab aim to complete a double.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: GT vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Now, before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)

Matches: 35

Wins: 19

Losses: 16

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 54.85%

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL (PBKS)

Matches: 95

Wins: 56

Losses: 36

N/R: 3

Win percentage: 58.94%

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs PBKS

Gujarat Titans come into this contest with renewed confidence after back-to-back wins that have steadied a previously inconsistent campaign. Much of their batting continues to revolve around the dependable trio of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, who have carried the scoring burden.

The middle order is still a work in progress, though Washington Sundar and Jason Holder have added balance with useful contributions. Their bowling unit showed improvement recently, with better discipline and execution across phases. If the support cast around the top order steps up, Gujarat could build sustained momentum.

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Impact players: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu

GT squad for IPL 2026:

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton

IPL 2026: PBKS playing 11 vs GT

Punjab Kings remain one of the strongest sides this season despite suffering their first defeat, which exposed a few underlying concerns. Their batting unit continues to be the cornerstone, with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh providing solid platforms, while skipper Shreyas Iyer anchors the middle order.

However, bowling inconsistency remains an issue, with the attack struggling to control scoring in key phases and close out innings. Fielding lapses have added to their concerns. As the tournament intensifies, Punjab will be keen to tighten their execution and ensure their early dominance does not fade.

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Nehal Wadhera, Xavier Bartlett

PBKS squad for IPL 2026:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Praveen Dubey

IPL 2026: GT vs PBKS key player battles

GT batters vs PBKS bowlers

Batter (GT) Bowler (PBKS) Inns Runs Outs SR Shubman Gill Arshdeep Singh 9 74 2 142 Shubman Gill Yuzvendra Chahal 8 66 1 148 Sai Sudharsan Arshdeep Singh 5 38 1 132 Jos Buttler Arshdeep Singh 12 96 2 168 Jos Buttler Lockie Ferguson 7 62 2 172 Jos Buttler Yuzvendra Chahal 10 88 3 146 Shahrukh Khan Arshdeep Singh 6 41 1 160 Washington Sundar Yuzvendra Chahal 6 28 2 118 Rashid Khan Arshdeep Singh 4 12 2 120

PBKS batters vs GT bowlers