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CSK vs MI Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians through its app and website

CSK vs MI broadcast details

CSK vs MI broadcast details

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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The stakes could not be higher as Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in a must-win IPL 2026 clash on Saturday, with both teams struggling to stay alive in the playoff race.
 
CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, have shown flashes of strength at Chepauk but lack consistency, especially in the middle overs. The absence of MS Dhoni due to injury has hurt their balance, though Sanju Samson has been exceptional with over 300 runs.
 
Mumbai Indians, under Hardik Pandya, are reeling after failing to defend a massive total recently. Despite contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and others, their bowling has been unreliable.
 
With CSK slightly better placed and MI needing near-perfect results, this clash is less about dominance and more about survival in a fading campaign. 
 
Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 encounter live, and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 CSK vs MI broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch CSK vs MI in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 2 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on May 2.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on May 2?
 
The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin on May 2?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on its app and website. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Cricket News

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 6:27 PM IST

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