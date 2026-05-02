CSK vs MI Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

The stakes could not be higher as Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in a must-win IPL 2026 clash on Saturday, with both teams struggling to stay alive in the playoff race.

CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, have shown flashes of strength at Chepauk but lack consistency, especially in the middle overs. The absence of MS Dhoni due to injury has hurt their balance, though Sanju Samson has been exceptional with over 300 runs.

Mumbai Indians, under Hardik Pandya, are reeling after failing to defend a massive total recently. Despite contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and others, their bowling has been unreliable.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 CSK vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Chepauk Stadium stats With CSK slightly better placed and MI needing near-perfect results, this clash is less about dominance and more about survival in a fading campaign.

Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 encounter live, and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 CSK vs MI broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch CSK vs MI in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 2 (Saturday).

What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on May 2.

What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on May 2?

The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin on May 2?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?