GT vs PBKS Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings through their app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to quickly regain momentum as they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash today, with the tournament entering a tightly contested phase. Despite suffering their first defeat of the season, Punjab remain at the top of the table with 13 points, but the gap has narrowed significantly, with multiple teams closing in.
IPL 2026 Match 46, GT vs PBKS: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
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|IPL 2026 GT vs PBKS broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to Watch GT vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 3 (Saturday).
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 3.
What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026 on May 3?
The toss for the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 begin on May 3?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings on their app and website.
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
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First Published: May 03 2026 | 6:20 PM IST