GT vs PBKS Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to quickly regain momentum as they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash today, with the tournament entering a tightly contested phase. Despite suffering their first defeat of the season, Punjab remain at the top of the table with 13 points, but the gap has narrowed significantly, with multiple teams closing in.

The coin flip of the match went in GT's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Shubman Gill (GT): We are gonna bowl first. We have been chasing well in the past few games and our bowling is doing well, so will continue that momentum. We spoke about our middle order finishing the game and the way Rahul bhai did was amazing. There is something in it initially for the bowlers. It is all about peaking at the right time, we are doing that and I still our best game is yet to come. One change - Sandhu makes his debut. Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): It looks beautiful, some grass on the wicket and some bounce considering it is black soil. We have played on this before. Xavier comes in and Vyshak comes in in the bowling side, it is not frustration, it is an intense league, we have to travel and come up fresh in every game. It is just another game and we will put our best foot forward. IPL 2026 GT vs PBKS playing 11: GT playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar Impact players: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Kulwant Kejroliya PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitch Owen

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 GT vs PBKS broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch GT vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 3 (Saturday).

What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 3.

What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026 on May 3?

The toss for the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 begin on May 3?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in India?