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PBKS vs MI Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on its app and website.

PBKS vs MI

PBKS vs MI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 6:30 PM IST

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Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in Match 58 of IPL 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala tonight, with the home side looking to bounce back and revive their fading playoff hopes.
 
PBKS began the season in dominant fashion under captain Shreyas Iyer, remaining unbeaten in their first seven matches and quickly establishing themselves as strong contenders for a top-two finish. However, their momentum has stalled in recent weeks, with four straight defeats derailing their campaign.  Their most recent loss came against Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala, where even a commanding total of 211 runs was not enough to secure victory. Despite this slump, Punjab remain placed inside the top four with 13 points from 11 games, and a win in this fixture could prove crucial in strengthening their path to qualification.
 
 
In contrast, Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from playoff contention after their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The five-time champions have endured an inconsistent season, struggling to convert individual talent into consistent team performances. With only six points from 11 matches, MI find themselves near the bottom of the standings.
 
Earlier in the season, PBKS comfortably defeated MI at the Wankhede Stadium, successfully chasing 196 with strong contributions from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer.   
IPL 2026 PBKS VS MI broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

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How to watch PBKS vs MI in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 14 (Thursday).
 
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?
The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at Dharamshala's HPCA Stadium on May 14.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on May 14?
The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin on May 14?
The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on its app and website.
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 6:30 PM IST

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