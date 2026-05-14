PBKS vs MI Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in Match 58 of IPL 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala tonight, with the home side looking to bounce back and revive their fading playoff hopes.

PBKS began the season in dominant fashion under captain Shreyas Iyer, remaining unbeaten in their first seven matches and quickly establishing themselves as strong contenders for a top-two finish. However, their momentum has stalled in recent weeks, with four straight defeats derailing their campaign. Their most recent loss came against Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala, where even a commanding total of 211 runs was not enough to secure victory. Despite this slump, Punjab remain placed inside the top four with 13 points from 11 games, and a win in this fixture could prove crucial in strengthening their path to qualification.

In contrast, Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from playoff contention after their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The five-time champions have endured an inconsistent season, struggling to convert individual talent into consistent team performances. With only six points from 11 matches, MI find themselves near the bottom of the standings.

ALSO READ: Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for RCB and KKR here IPL 2026 PBKS VS MI broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet Earlier in the season, PBKS comfortably defeated MI at the Wankhede Stadium, successfully chasing 196 with strong contributions from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer.

How to watch PBKS vs MI in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 14 (Thursday).

What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?

The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at Dharamshala's HPCA Stadium on May 14.

What time will the toss take place for the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on May 14?

The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin on May 14?

The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on its app and website.