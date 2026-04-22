IPL 2026 LSG vs RR: Pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium stats

Two teams searching for momentum will collide when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season at Ekana Stadium on April 22.

While Rajasthan remain strongly placed with four wins in six games, both sides enter this contest after a poor run of results.

Lucknow’s season has stalled after three straight defeats, leaving them with just two wins from six matches. Their batting unit has lacked fluency, and their bowling has not produced enough decisive spells.

Most notably, LSG are still the only side yet to register a 200-plus score this season. The possible return of tearaway quick Mayank Yadav, though, could energise the squad and the home crowd alike.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups Rajasthan Royals have dropped their last two matches, exposing a fragile middle order despite excellent work from their top three and bowling unit. Skipper Riyan Parag will know improvement is needed quickly. With both teams desperate for points, an intense battle is expected in Lucknow.

Ekana Stadium: Pitch report for LSG vs RR, IPL 2026

The surface at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium has generally offered a well-balanced contest between bat and ball. While stroke-making isn’t always free-flowing, batters who apply themselves can post competitive totals, and bowlers—especially those relying on variations—remain firmly in the game.

The toss continues to play a crucial role here, with captains preferring to chase. The trend was evident last season, as teams batting second emerged victorious in six of the eight matches at this venue.

So far this season, two games have been played, with a first-innings average total of 153. In both games, teams chasing ended up on the winning side, making the toss even more important.

IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants have played 23 matches in the IPL at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, out of which they have won nine matches and have been on the losing end on 13 occasions. One match ended in no contest.

IPL 2026: RR win/loss record at Ekana Stadium

Rajasthan Royals have played just one game at this venue, and they won the game by 7 wickets.

IPL 2026: LSG vs RR head-to-head at Ekana Stadium

LSG and RR have faced each other just once at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, and it was the visitors who emerged victorious by 7 wickets in the match.

What happened in the last IPL match at Ekana Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Ekana Stadium was Match 19 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

LSG batted first and posted a par total of 164 for 8 on the board. In reply, GT, with the help of brilliant fifties from skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, chased down the target with 7 wickets and 8 balls to spare.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Key stats