LSG vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to halt a worrying slide when they face struggling Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an IPL 2026 clash today, with skipper Riyan Parag and the middle order under growing pressure. After opening the season with four straight wins, the Royals have slipped with successive defeats and now need a strong response to stay in the top-three race.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to field first Both skippers after the toss Rishabh: We are looking to bowl first. You know we have been playing in this conditions and still figuring out. Last few games have been challenging and as players we are looking to find ways. Just a subtle change. We have two changes. He is the player, who has shown so much trust. Riyan: I actually told my boys that I want to lose the toss. I'm happy we lost the toss.

Much of RR’s batting burden has fallen on the in-form top order of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel, while Parag, Ravindra Jadeja and Shimron Hetmyer are yet to hit top gear.

Lucknow, meanwhile, sit near the bottom after three losses on the trot and are searching for answers in both batting and bowling. Captain Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran must deliver, while their attack needs improvement after conceding 254 in the previous game. With both sides desperate, a high-stakes contest awaits.

ALSO READ: IPL travel economy amid West Asia crisis: Under pressure or holding steady? Now, before the match begins, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the LSG vs RR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 SRH vs RR broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch LSG vs RR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 22 (Wednesday).

What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on April 22.

What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 on April 22?

The toss for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on April 22?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in India?