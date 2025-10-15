Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL's valuation drops for second time in a row in 2025 to ₹76,100 cr

IPL's valuation drops for second time in a row in 2025 to ₹76,100 cr

According to the report released by D&P Advisory titled, Beyond 22 Yards 2025, the value of IPL fell by 8 per cent in 2025 compared to ₹82,700 crore in 2024

JioStar, which holds both streaming and broadcasting rights for the IPL, recorded the tournament’s 18th season as one of the most monetised sporting events.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

While cricket continues to enjoy a strong audience base in India, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen its valuation decline for the second consecutive year. In 2025, the league’s value fell 8 per cent to ₹76,100 crore, largely due to reduced competition for media rights and the sudden ban on the real-money gaming (RMG) segment.
 
IPL valuation falls for second year in a row
 
According to a report by D&P Advisory, titled Beyond 22 Yards 2025, the value of the IPL declined from ₹82,700 crore in 2024. However, the report noted that the league’s core fundamentals remain strong, supported by robust viewership and stable sponsorship from sectors such as automobiles, banking, financial and insurance services (BFSI), healthcare, and consumer technology.
 
 
JioStar, which holds both streaming and broadcasting rights for the IPL, recorded the tournament’s 18th season as one of the most monetised sporting events in India so far, generating approximately ₹4,500 crore in advertising revenue this year.
 
RMG ban and weak media rivalry weigh on ecosystem value

“This one-two punch has created the first sustained downturn in IPL’s commercial history, reducing the ecosystem’s valuation by nearly Rs 16,400 crore, or $2.4 billion, in just two years,” the report said.
 
The RMG segment earlier contributed between ₹1,500 crore and ₹2,000 crore annually across league, franchise, and broadcaster deals.
 
“The IPL’s growth trajectory now rests less on auction windfalls and more on the realities of consolidation. With JioStar commanding unmatched reach across TV and digital, the BCCI has lost the leverage that once came from pitting rivals against each other. No alternative OTT player offers comparable scale, making head-to-head bidding battles unlikely to return,” the report added.
 
RCB tops brand rankings, followed by MI and CSK
 
Franchise-wise, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ranked highest in brand value, followed by Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
 
WPL valuation also slips amid same headwinds
 
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) was not immune to the same market pressures. Its valuation dropped from ₹1,350 crore in 2024 to ₹1,275 crore in 2025, the report stated.
 

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

