IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jaiswal takes Bazball for ride, hits century in Vizag

Yashasvi Jaiswal of India during the 1st day of the second test match between India and England held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on the 2nd February 2024 Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for BCCI

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed the second century of his Test career, taking the English Bazball style for the ride. Jaiswal, who reached the milestone in 151 balls at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), was in a dominant form post Lunch on Day 1 of the second Test between the two sides.





READ: IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Siraj rested to manage workload, Avesh rejoins team Having reached his fifty just before Lunch in 89 balls was showed brilliant form, hitting his next 39 runs in just 50 balls to enter the nervous nineties. However, once in the nineties, Jaiswal took his time to get to the three-figure and push India to a better position in the game.

Jaiswal middled 88% of the balls that he played and was in control of 90% of them while playing. It was only apt that he reached his hundred with a down-the-ground six over deep mid-wicket against Hartley.