Mumbai Indians chased down three targets of 200 or above in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede

Top five highest successful run-chases at Wankhede in Indian Premier League

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is known for its high-scoring matches and it has produced one of the biggest humdingers of chases in the Indian Premier League history. 

Here are the top five highest successful chases achieved at the home ground of the Mumbai Indians in IPL history. 
The highest successful run chase in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium has come courtesy of the home side Mumbai Indians who chased down 213 against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. This was the same game in which Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a century but ended up on the losing side. 


In IPL 2023, Mumbai were on a run-chasing spree as they had chased down three total of 200 or more at their home. The second highest one was against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 201 to win, Cameron Green smashed a 47-ball 100 to take the home side to victory. 

200- Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2023

Suryakumar Yadav played an important role in all the Mumbai 200 or above chases in IPL 2023. Against the RCB, the blue and gold brigade got over the line when they reached the target of 200 with 21 balls to spare. Surya smashed a 35-ball 83 in that game. 

198- Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2019

Before IPL 2023, not a single 200 or above successful chase was possible at the Wankhede as the highest successful chase record was 198 by the hosts MI against the Punjab Kings. In this game, Kieron Pollard hit a 31-ball 83 to nullify a brilliant century by KL Rahul. 

196- Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2021

In 2021, Delhi Capitals managed to chase down 196 against the Punjab King at the Wankhede Stadium. In that game, Shikhar Dhawan smashed 49-ball 92 to take the Capitals home. 

Top five highest successful run-chases at Wankhede in Indian Premier League history 

Target Team Opposition Year
       
213 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals 2023
201 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad 2023
200 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore 2023
198 Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings 2019
196 Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings 2021

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

