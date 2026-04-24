Kohli vs Siraj, Rabada: Battle to define RCB-GT clash at Chinnaswamy today
In-form Virat Kohli's battle against Gujarat Titans' new-ball pair of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada could shape the outcome of a crucial IPL 2026 encounter
Anish Kumar New Delhi
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Virat Kohli’s strong start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will face a stern examination when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT), with the contest set to revolve around his battle against the new-ball pair of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada.
Kohli has been among the standout performers this season, scoring 247 runs in six innings at an average of 49.4 and a strike rate of 157. His consistency at the top has provided RCB with stability, often laying the foundation for competitive totals alongside Phil Salt.
|Kohli vs Gujarat Titans (IPL)
|Inns
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|6
|351
|87.8
|143
|3
|1
|Kohli Scores vs Gujarat Titans
|Match
|Score (Balls)
|1
|7 (6)
|2
|42 (27)
|3
|70* (44)
|4
|101* (61)
|5
|73 (54)
|6
|58 (53)
Kohli vs Rabada, Siraj: A defining contest
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The duel between Kohli and Rabada is particularly intriguing. In T20s, Rabada has managed to keep the former RCB captain relatively quiet, conceding 68 runs in 14 innings while dismissing him four times at a strike rate of 113. Siraj, meanwhile, adds another layer of challenge with his ability to extract movement early on, making the powerplay a critical phase.
For RCB, how Kohli negotiates this early threat could determine the course of the innings.
|Kohli Performance Since IPL 2025
|Scenario
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s
|Batting 1st
|36
|149
|4
|Batting 2nd
|94.4
|147
|6
|Kohli at Chinnaswamy (Since IPL 2025)
|Inns
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s
|9
|327
|40.9
|163
|3
Virat Kohli with Phil Salt and KL Rahul. Photo: Creimas for IPL
Phil Salt has complemented Kohli effectively this season, scoring 202 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 168. Their partnership has ensured that at least one opener anchors the innings while the other adopts an aggressive approach.
Salt’s record against GT’s pace attack is encouraging. He has scored at a strike rate of 200 against Siraj in the IPL and 188 against Rabada in T20s, suggesting he could counterattack if Kohli chooses to play cautiously.
|Phil Salt vs GT Pace Attack – Key Match-ups
|Batter
|Bowler
|Format
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|Strike Rate
|Phil Salt
|Mohammed Siraj
|IPL
|4
|56
|2
|200
|Phil Salt
|Kagiso Rabada
|T20s
|6
|47
|2
|188
RCB batter Virat Kohli. Photo: Creimas for IPL
RCB enter the match after a narrow defeat against Delhi Capitals, which halted their momentum after a string of wins. The team will be keen to return to winning ways, especially with the league stage entering a crucial phase.
Kohli’s form has been central to RCB’s campaign. He has already registered two half-centuries this season and remains one six away from becoming only the third batter to reach 300 sixes in IPL history.
|Most Sixes in IPL (Top Players)
|Player
|Sixes
|Chris Gayle
|357
|Rohit Sharma
|310
|Virat Kohli
|299
|MS Dhoni
|264
|AB de Villiers
|251
GT’s pace threat extends beyond powerplay
GT’s bowling strength is not limited to Rabada and Siraj. Their ability to strike early and control the middle overs has made them a formidable unit. However, RCB will take confidence from Kohli’s impressive record against GT, where he has scored 351 runs in six innings at an average of 87.8, including a century.
|Kohli Strike Rate by Phases (IPL 2026)
|Balls Faced
|Strike Rate
|1–10
|175
|11–20
|149
|21–30
|130
|30
|170
|Kohli vs Bowling Type (IPL 2026)
|Type
|Outs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Pace
|4
|52.3
|170
|Spin
|1
|38
|112
Bhuvneshwar poses threat to GT top order
While the spotlight will be on Kohli, RCB’s bowling unit also holds key match-ups. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has enjoyed success against GT’s top order, dismissing Shubman Gill four times in 11 IPL innings and Jos Buttler seven times in T20s.
This could balance the contest, especially if RCB manage early breakthroughs.
|Batters vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Key Match-ups
|Batter
|Format
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|Strike Rate
|Shubman Gill
|IPL
|11
|66
|4
|103
|Jos Buttler
|T20s
|18
|106
|7
|110
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Topics : Indian Premier League IPL News Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans Cricket News T20 cricket
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 3:20 PM IST