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IPL 2026 RCB vs GT: Pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

Gujarat Titans suffered a heavy setback in their previous outing, going down by 99 runs against Mumbai Indians.

RCB vs GT pitch report

RCB vs GT pitch report

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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In Match 34 of IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Gujarat Titans. RCB have been in strong form this season and currently sit third on the points table with four wins from six matches. However, they head into this fixture on the back of a six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals. 
 
Batting first, Bengaluru managed 175 runs, but Delhi chased down the target in the final over. Phil Salt led the batting effort with a fluent 63, while Tim David added a quick 26. With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out with figures of 3/26 in his four overs, and Krunal Pandya also contributed with a wicket. 
 
 
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans also suffered a heavy setback in their previous outing, going down by 99 runs against Mumbai Indians. Mumbai posted 199 while batting first, and Gujarat were bundled out for just 100 in reply. Their top order collapsed early, failing to provide a solid foundation while chasing a steep target.
 
Washington Sundar offered some resistance with a 26-run knock, but he lacked support from the other end. Among the bowlers, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the lot, finishing with 3/33 in his four overs, while Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with one wicket each.

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Chinnaswamy Stadium: Pitch report for RCB vs GT, IPL 2026
 
The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is widely regarded as one of the most batting-friendly surfaces in the IPL. It generally offers true bounce and consistent pace, allowing batters to play their shots with confidence and freedom. As a result, the venue has become known for producing high-scoring and entertaining T20 matches.  
 
In evening games, the presence of dew often plays a significant role, making it harder for bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings. Because of this factor, teams winning the toss usually opt to field first. Historically, the average first-innings score in the IPL at this ground is around 182, highlighting its reputation as a paradise for batters and a challenging venue for bowlers.
 
IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at Chinnaswamy Stadium
 
RCB have played a total of 73 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, winning 39 matches and losing 28 of them over the years. Six matches ended in a no result or tie.
 
IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Chinnaswamy Stadium
 
Gujarat Titans have played just 3 games at this venue, winning 1 match and losing 2 encounters over the years.
 
IPL 2026: RCB vs GT head-to-head at Chinnaswamy Stadium
 
RCB and GT have faced each other on thirteen occasions at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with the hosts winning 8 times. CSK have won on 5 occasions over the years.
 
RCB vs GT H2H at Chinnaswamy Stadium  RCB and GT have faced each other on 3 occasions in Bengaluru over the years with the hosts edging out Gujarat by 2-1 in the head to head stats here 
RCB vs GT H2H at Chinnaswamy
Date Match Result Margin
May 21, 2023 RCB vs GT GT won 6 wickets
Apr 2, 2024 RCB vs GT RCB won 4 wickets
May 4, 2024 RCB vs GT RCB won 4 wickets
 
What happened in the last IPL match at Chinnaswamy Stadium?
 
The last IPL match played at Chinnaswamy Stadium was during IPL 2026 between Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. The hosts suffered a 6-wicket defeat at home on the night.
 
Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Key stats 
Chinnaswamy Stadium key T20 stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches 18
Matches won batting first 7
Matches won bowling first 9
Average 1st innings score 141
Average 2nd innings score 136
Highest total recorded 212/4 (20 Ovs) – IND vs AFG
Lowest total recorded 99/10 (19.3 Ovs) – RSAW vs NZW
Highest score chased 194/3 (19.4 Ovs) – AUS vs IND
Lowest score defended 114/7 (20 Ovs) – SLW vs RSAW
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

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