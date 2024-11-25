Business Standard
LSG's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Anish Kumar
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 4:11 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made waves at the IPL 2025 mega auction, assembling a star-studded roster led by the acquisition of Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore. The franchise displayed a clear intent to bolster their squad with a mix of experienced campaigners and promising talents as they gear up for the upcoming IPL seasons.   
 
Rishabh Pant headlines LSG’s auction success
 
Pant's Rs 27 crore deal not only made him the most expensive buy of the auction but also underscored LSG's determination to secure a match-winner. The dynamic left-hander, known for his fearless batting and sharp leadership, is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the team’s campaign.  
 
 
Strong Additions to Key Departments
 
The team further strengthened its lineup with the purchase of Avesh Khan for Rs 9.75 crore. The Indian pacer, who has been a consistent performer in previous IPL seasons, adds firepower to the bowling attack.  

In the middle order, LSG roped in South African veteran David Miller for Rs 7.50 crore. Known for his finishing prowess, Miller brings stability and experience to the batting unit. The inclusion of all-rounders Mitchell Marsh (Rs 3.40 crore) and  Aiden Markram (Rs 2 crore) enhances the team’s balance, providing both batting depth and bowling options.   
 
Faith in Young Talent
 
LSG also showed faith in uncapped players, signing  Abdul Samad for Rs 4.20 crore. The young batter, renowned for his power-hitting, is seen as a future star. Additionally,  Aryan Juyal, picked at his base price of Rs 30 lakh, adds another promising option to the squad.  
 
Players bought by LSG at IPL 2025 mega auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
1 Rishabh Pant Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 27,00,00,000 Capped
2 Avesh Khan Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 9,75,00,000 Capped
3 David Miller Rs 1,50,00,000 Rs 7,50,00,000 Capped
4 Abdul Samad Rs 30,00,000 Rs 4,20,00,000 Uncapped
5 Mitchell Marsh Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 3,40,00,000 Capped
6 Aiden Markram Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped
7 Aryan Juyal Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
   
Lucknow Super Giants retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Nicholas Pooran (21 cr)
Retention 2 Ravi Bishnoi (11 cr)
Retention 3 Mayank Yadav (11 cr)
Retention 4 Mohsin Khan (4 cr)
Retention 5 Ayush Badoni (4 cr)
 
 

