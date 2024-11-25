Business Standard
SRH's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Check Sunrisers Hyderabad's full squad, players' salary, most expensive player, list of retained players ahead of IPL 2025 here

Sunrisers Hyderabad's full squad and players' salary

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) assembled a formidable squad for the IPL 2025 season after making some big-ticket purchases at the mega auction on November 24 and November 25. Combining marquee buys with promising young talent, SRH has bolstered its roster to complement their retained core of high-impact players. 
 
Ishan Kishan headlines SRH auction buys
 
The standout acquisition for SRH was Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was bought for Rs 11.25 crore. Known for his explosive batting at the top of the order, Kishan is expected to bring dynamism to the SRH batting lineup.
 
 
Star Power in Bowling
 
SRH further strengthened their bowling unit by securing Mohammad Shami for Rs 10 crore and Harshal Patel for Rs 8 crore. Shami’s experience and ability to bowl with precision, combined with Harshal’s knack for delivering in the death overs, make for a lethal combination.

Rahul Chahar and Australian spinner Adam Zampa were also added to the squad for Rs 3.20 crore and Rs 2.40 crore, respectively, providing variety and depth to the spin department. 
 
Focus on Uncapped Talent
 
The franchise also showed faith in uncapped players, picking Abhinav Manohar for Rs 3.20 crore and Simarjeet Singh for Rs 1.50 crore. Both players bring exciting potential and are expected to play key supporting roles. Additionally, Atharva Taide was signed for Rs 30 lakh, rounding off the roster with a versatile option for the future.

FULL LIST OF SRH's PLAYERS FOR IPL 2025

 
Players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at IPL 2025 mega auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
1 Ishan Kishan Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 11,25,00,000 Capped
2 Mohammad Shami Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 10,00,00,000 Capped
3 Harshal Patel Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 8,00,00,000 Capped
4 Abhinav Manohar Rs 30,00,000 Rs 3,20,00,000 Uncapped
5 Rahul Chahar Rs 1,00,00,000 Rs 3,20,00,000 Capped
6 Adam Zampa Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 2,40,00,000 Capped
7 Simarjeet Singh Rs 30,00,000 Rs 1,50,00,000 Uncapped
8 Atharva Taide Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
  Before the auction, SRH retained five key players, ensuring a solid foundation for the team. South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen was retained for Rs 23 crore, the highest salary in the squad. Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore) and Indian all-rounder Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore) add experience and balance to the team. Star batter Travis Head (Rs 14 crore) and young pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 crore) complete the retained list. 
SunRisers Hyderabad retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Heinrich Klaasen (23 cr)
Retention 2 Pat Cummins (18 cr)
Retention 3 Abhishek Sharma (14 cr)
Retention 4 Travis Head (14 cr)
Retention 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy (6 cr)
 
 

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

