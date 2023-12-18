The Indian Premier League (IPL)’ 2024 season will begin on March 22 and end by the end of May 2024. According to several media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent the tentative dates to the IPL franchises on Monday, December 18, ahead of the IPL 2024 auction on December 19.

The final dates will be announced once there is clarity about the general elections to the Loksabaha in the nation,m which is scheduled for the summer of 2024 as well.

According to Cricbuzz, “Australian, South African, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and West Indies boards have made their players available fully, with minor or no riders. However, England, Ireland, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh boards have given conditional approval.”

The IPL 2023 had a 58-day window and began on March 31 to end on May 29. However, the general elections have complicated the matter and the entire IPL might be played outside of India.

Most Australian, New Zealand, South African and West Indian players will be available for the entire season even as Australia have the final of the Shfeffiedo Shiled, their premier First-Class tournament between March 202 and 25, 2023.

The t20 World Cup is scheduled to be played from June 4 to 30 in the Caribbean and the US and hence England might be tempted to have a solid group available for camps at least 1-2 weeks ahead of the World Cup to strengthen their title defence. In that case, their players might not be available for the final leg of the IPL extends beyond May 20.

Cricbuzz, quoting the BCCI’s letter to the franchises, said, "ECB is prepared to make their players available for the duration of the Tournament. ECB are still in the process of finalising their schedule for the World T20 in June and if any individual players require specific management in the build-up to the World T20, Rob Key will liaise directly with the player and his franchise to make the necessary arrangements."

In that same letter, it has been informed to the franchises that Bangladesh players Taskin Ahmed and Md. Shoriful Islam, who has been listed for the auction, will not be available for the IPL 2024 edition.