Matchday practice to jerseys: BCCI introduces new guidelines for IPL 2026

Following earlier directions on training schedules, first reported on March 12, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has issued an updated set of rules with additional clarity for all teams ahead of the IPL 2026 season. A key highlight in the revised instructions is that no practice sessions will be allowed on match days.

At Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, special arrangements have been made, with designated practice strips on either side of the main square. Teams will only be allowed to use their allotted areas, and sharing of practice wickets with the opposition remains prohibited.

Practice Session Guidelines

Teams will get 2 nets in the practice area and 1 of the side wickets on the main square to do range hitting. For the Mumbai venue, if both the teams are practicing at the same time, teams will get 2 wickets each.

No open nets will be allowed.

If one of the teams finishes their practice early, other team is not allowed to use the wickets for their practice.

No practice will be allowed on Match days.

Additional Operational Rules

No fitness test will take place on the Match Day on the main square.

On practice days (during pre-tournament & tournament), only accredited staff is allowed in the dressing room and on the field of play. Player family members and friends to travel in a different vehicle and can watch team practice from the hospitality area.

For extended support staff (throw down specialist/net bowlers) list need to be submitted for approval to BCCI. Once approved, non-match day accreditations will be issued for the same.

Players to use the team bus while coming for practice. Teams may travel in two batches.

For any request related to practice, fitness test on Match days, Venue Manager will be the POC.

Match Day Guidelines

It is mandatory for PMOA accredited staff bring their accreditation on match day. On the first instance failure of not carrying the accreditation, warning will be issued. On second instance, monetary fine will be issued to the team.

Despite providing hitting nets, player keep hitting on the LED boards. We request teams to adhere to it.

Players and support staff not to sit in front of the LED boards. The sponsorship team will mark places across the FOP where substitutes carrying towels and water bottles can be seated.

Players to wear orange and purple caps. In case where players do not wear caps, we request players to wear for the first two overs till broadcast captures it.

In the post-match presentation, floppies and sleeveless jerseys are not allowed. Failure to do so will result in warning on the first instance. On the second instance, there will be a financial penalty.

On match days, similar to IPL 2025 season, only 12 accredited support staff will be permitted which includes team doctor.

Jersey Number Guidelines

In case of change in jersey numbers, please inform 24 hours in advance as mentioned in clothing & equipment guidelines.