How Chepauk stadium celebrated CSK legacy with legends at Roar 2026

The iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium transformed into a nostalgic celebration ground as past and present came together during the ‘Roar 2026’ event. Known for hosting unforgettable clashes featuring Team India and Chennai Super Kings, the venue witnessed a different kind of spectacle on Sunday, one dedicated to honouring the bond between the team and its fans.

With nearly 20,000 spectators in attendance, the stadium was painted yellow. The evening blended cricket with entertainment, highlighted by an electrifying musical performance from A. R. Rahman, making it a perfect curtain-raiser for IPL 2026.

A nostalgic reunion of legends

The event brought back memories as several former CSK stars reunited for a friendly contest against the current squad. Legends like Muttiah Muralitharan, Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, Dwayne Bravo, Michael Hussey, and Joginder Sharma took fans down memory lane.

ALSO READ: PSL vs IPL Tension: PCB chief Naqvi warns players over last minute switches Seeing these icons share the field again was an emotional moment for supporters, many of whom grew up watching them define CSK’s early success. The sight of Muralitharan bowling while MS Dhoni stood behind the stumps recreated classic scenes from the past.

‘Thala’ and ‘Chinna Thala’ steal the spotlight

No CSK celebration is complete without MS Dhoni, fondly called ‘Thala’ by fans. Equally adored was Suresh Raina, known as ‘Chinna Thala’, whose reception rivalled that of Dhoni himself.

Raina, along with Matthew Hayden, was inducted into CSK’s first-ever Hall of Fame. Reflecting on his journey, Raina praised the franchise and its loyal supporters, crediting their passion as a key factor behind the team’s success over the years.

Practice session draws massive crowd

The enthusiasm of Chennai fans was once again on display as thousands turned up just to watch the current squad train. Echoing scenes from previous seasons, the crowd cheered every move during the practice session.

Players like Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Noor Ahmad received loud applause as they prepared for the upcoming season.

A night that captured CSK’s spirit

More than just an event, ‘Roar 2026’ reflected the deep emotional connection between Chennai and CSK. It was a celebration of legacy, loyalty, and the shared memories that continue to define one of the most beloved franchises in cricket.