Playoffs qualification scenarios of Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan in IPL 2025

Playoffs qualification scenarios of Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans, despite their loss vs the Rajasthan Royals today, are still comfortable in the playoff race, alongside the Mumbai Indians with 12 points under their belt

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

With just 23 matches left in the IPL 2025 league stage, the race for the playoffs is intensifying. Currently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are leading the points table with 14 points, have all but confirmed their spot in the playoffs as they need just one win.
 
Gujarat Titans, despite their loss vs Rajasthan Royals today, are still comfortable in the playoff race, alongside Mumbai Indians with 12 points under their belt. 
 
Punjab Kings (11 points) and Lucknow Super Giants (10 points) are also going strong, while SRH’s hopes are hanging by a thread and the bottom-placed CSK are all but out of the race.
 
 
Now, RR, who beat GT in an emphatic manner today in Jaipur, have kept their hopes of playoff qualification alive. Delhi Capitals (12 points) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (7 points) also have a plenty of chances to qualify but have some tough matches ahead of them.

Historically, 16 points (8 wins from 14 matches) have been enough for teams to reach the playoffs. Yet, in 10 of the 17 IPL seasons, teams have qualified with just 14 points. Notably, Deccan Chargers (2009) and Chennai Super Kings (2010) went on to win the title after qualifying with 14 points. In 2019, Sunrisers Hyderabad made the playoffs with a record-low 12 points.
 
As the race narrows down, let’s examine what teams like KKR, DC, and RR need to do to secure their place in the final four of IPL 2025.
 
Delhi Capitals (12 points)
 
Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals lost their last match vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but as of now, they have no reason to push the panic button. They have 12 points from 9 games and will need just two wins in their remaining 5 matches to qualify for the playoffs. However, if they wish to push for a top-two spot, they need to win at least 3 or 4 of their remaining matches.
 
Kolkata Knight Riders (7 points)
 
Kolkata Knight Riders’ last match against Punjab Kings was washed out, which put them in a precarious position in the playoff race. They currently have 7 points from 9 matches, and a win in the next five games will take them to 17 points, which will be enough for them to book their place in the final four. However, a single loss will leave them with just 15 maximum points, which might not be enough in IPL 2025 for playoff qualification.
 
Rajasthan Royals (6 points)
 
RR pulled off a miraculous win vs GT today to take their total points tally in IPL 2025 to 6. However, they have 6 points from 10 matches, meaning they will need to win all remaining four games to reach 14 points and will then have to hope results of other matches go in their way to book their place in the playoffs.
 

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

