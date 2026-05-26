RCB vs GT live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans through its app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will battle for a direct spot in the IPL 2026 final as they face each other in Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala today. Both teams finished the league stage on 18 points, but RCB sealed the top position with a superior net run rate after another strong campaign.
IPL 2026 Qualifier 1, RCB vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
|IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 RCB vs GT broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
Also Read
How to watch RCB vs GT in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 match take place in IPL 2026?
The Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 26 (Tuesday).
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 match in IPL 2026?
The Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will be held at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on May 26.
What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 match in IPL 2026 on May 26?
The toss for the Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 begin on May 26?
The Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on its app and website.
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 6:30 PM IST