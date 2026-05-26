RCB vs GT live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will battle for a direct spot in the IPL 2026 final as they face each other in Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala today. Both teams finished the league stage on 18 points, but RCB sealed the top position with a superior net run rate after another strong campaign.

The coin flip of the match went in GT's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Rajat Patidar (RCB): We are taking one game at a point. We are more focusing on our strenghts. That's the focus this year. I think it will be nice to bat. Shubman Gill (GT): We are going to bowl first. There's the dew factor. It's one of the most prettiest ground in the world. IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 RCB vs GT playing 11: RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam Impact players: Shepherd, Suyash, Kanishk Chohan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox GT playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Impact players: Rahul Tewatia, Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 RCB vs GT broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RCB vs GT in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 match take place in IPL 2026?

The Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 26 (Tuesday).

What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 match in IPL 2026?

The Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will be held at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on May 26.

What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 match in IPL 2026 on May 26?

The toss for the Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 begin on May 26?

The Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on its app and website.