IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT playing 11, live toss time, streaming

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has entered its final stage as the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1 match of the season at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, May 26.

The winner of the RCB vs GT game will qualify for the final directly, while the losing side will have to play the winner of the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mullanpur on Friday to have a second chance of reaching the title clash.

Both RCB and GT have had almost similar seasons as both sides finished with 18 points each, and their superior net run rate helped them finish in first and second spots respectively.

In terms of team combination, both sides have balanced squads, with bowlers and batters performing consistently to help them win games.

For RCB, the biggest boost will be the return of Phil Salt, who missed the latter half of the league stage due to a finger injury. Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar and Tim David are all in good form with the bat, while in bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam have been taking wickets regularly. Their spinners lack consistency, which will be the only field of concern for them ahead of the GT game.

On the other hand, GT have been exceptional with their game plan. Their top three of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler are in supreme form, and with Washington Sundar now delivering with the bat, the team will feel a bit more confident. Their middle-order trouble continues as, except for the top four names mentioned, no other batter has even crossed the 100-run mark this season.

In bowling, GT have been far superior overall than any other team. Siraj and Rabada are taking wickets in every game in the powerplay, while Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder have been able to dent opposition batters in the middle overs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane says quitting captaincy never crossed his mind It will be a great clash between two balanced sides who are looking to win their second IPL title.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer / Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Krunal Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam

Impact Player: Tim David, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia

RCB vs GT head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 8

RCB won: 4

GT won: 4

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Phil Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Connor Esterhuizen

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match: RCB vs GT live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 26 (Tuesday) in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will clash in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2026 on May 26 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match?

Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium will host the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

When will the live toss for the RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 match take place?

The live toss for the RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 match will take place at 7 PM IST on May 26.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1 match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match in India?

The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 match.