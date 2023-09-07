Confirmation

IPL 2024: Mitchell Starc likely to return to IPL fold after eight years

Starc feels an IPL stint before the T20 World Cup in June next year makes a lot of sense.

Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc to miss Australia's South Africa tour. Photo: Twitter

Starc, who has represented Australia in 82 Tests, hopes he remains good enough to play 100 games for his country.

Press Trust of India Sydney
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 11:03 AM IST
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is likely to feature in the IPL for the first time since 2015 after deciding to put his name in the auction ahead of the 2024 edition.
The left-arm pacer, who has often prioritised national duty over IPL participation, has played two seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore with the last one being in 2015.
Starc feels an IPL stint before the T20 World Cup in June next year makes a lot of sense.
"Look it's been eight years. I'm definitely going back in (next) year," Starc told the 'Willow Talk' cricket podcast.
"Amongst other things, it's a great lead-up to the T20 World Cup. So a good opportunity to see if anyone's interested in the IPL, then lead into the T20 World Cup. And it's somewhat of a quiet winter next yearin comparison to this winter, so I think a perfect opportunity to put my name in."

Starc, who has represented Australia in 82 Tests, hopes he remains good enough to play 100 games for his country.
"Not just get to 100, I'd like to be good enough to be picked for 100 Tests. And then the big one obviously in a couple of weeks is the World Cup, which in India just goes to another level.

"And then you look at the one-day format, it's sort of four years in between World Cups, so where do I see myself in that mix? But I've got to get to the end of this World Cup first."

Talking about some talented youngsters in the national team, Starc said, "We've got some superstars coming through. You've got your Jhye Richardsons, your Sean Abbotts, your Spencer Johnsons.
"You've got plenty of young guys coming through. (Lance) Morris is going to be a gun."

He said he does not want to look too far ahead with anything but hoping to do well in the 50-over World Cup (October-November) in India.
"Then we've got five Test matches here in Australia and then I haven't actually played a Test in New Zealand, so hopefully I'm on that tour and look forward to that challenge as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPL Indian Premier League Mitchell Starc

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

