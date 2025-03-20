Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Triple the prize! BCCI's Rs 58 cr gift to India after Champions Trophy win

Triple the prize! BCCI's Rs 58 cr gift to India after Champions Trophy win

Team India extended its dominance in white-ball cricket following the disappointment of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final, securing a back-to-back ICC titles

Team India, Champions Trophy 2025

Dubai: Indian cricket team celebrates their win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. India won by 4 wickets to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for the Indian team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, honouring the contributions of players, coaching staff, support staff, and members of the men’s selection committee.
 
Team India extended its dominance in white-ball cricket following the disappointment of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final, securing a second consecutive ICC title after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. In the Champions Trophy final held in Dubai on March 9, 2025, India defeated New Zealand by four wickets. 
 
 
A statement from the BCCI read: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to declare a cash reward of INR 58 crore for Team India after their victory at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This financial acknowledgment celebrates the players, coaching staff, support staff, and members of the men’s selection committee."
 
India’s road to glory under Rohit Sharma 

Also Read

Pakistan cricket team

PCB in shambles after suffering a loss of over Rs 700 crore from hosting CT

Hardik Pandya

IPL 2025: Cricket will always be my greatest ally, says MI skipper Pandya

JioHotstar

JioHotstar streaming: Champions Trophy final clocked 1.2 billion views

Champions Trophy

JioHotstar breaks records with historic ICC men's Champions Trophy 2025

captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir

ICC ODI rankings: Rohit rises to 3rd after CT heroics, Gill still at top

Under the astute leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, India excelled in the tournament, registering four consecutive wins en route to the final. The campaign began with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh, followed by another six-wicket win against Pakistan. India maintained momentum with a 44-run triumph against New Zealand, before defeating Australia by four wickets in the semi-final.
 
BCCI leadership lauds Team India's achievement 
BCCI President Roger Binny said: 
"Securing consecutive ICC titles is a remarkable achievement, and this honour recognises Team India's commitment and outstanding international performances. The monetary reward acknowledges the effort put in by every individual behind the scenes. This is our second ICC trophy in 2025, following our success at the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup, showcasing the robust cricketing infrastructure in our country."
 
BCCI honorary secretary Devajit Saikia added:
  "The BCCI takes pride in recognising the players and support personnel with this well-deserved accolade. India’s supremacy in international cricket is a result of years of dedication and strategic planning. This victory reaffirms India’s position as the number one white-ball cricket team, and we are confident the team will continue to thrive. The players' dedication and commitment have set a new benchmark, and we believe Indian cricket will continue to scale new heights internationally."
 
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla remarked: 
"This monetary reward honours the exceptional performances displayed by the team throughout the tournament. The players demonstrated remarkable composure in high-pressure situations, and their achievement serves as inspiration for aspiring cricketers across the nation. This triumph reaffirms that Indian cricket is built on a strong foundation of talent, resilience, and a champion’s mindset."   
 Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 

More From This Section

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India win ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Why will India have no trophy march despite the Champions Trophy triumph?

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India vs New Zealand final highlights

Five Indians included as ICC announces CT 2025 team of the tournament

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

PCB to demand ICC explanation over exclusion from CT closing ceremony

ICC Champions Trophy winners list along with their captains

ICC Champions Trophy winners and runners-up list with their captains

Hardik Pandya

I remember 2017 well, couldn't finish then: Hardik after CT 2025 triumph

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon