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SRH vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 Eliminator match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals through its app and website

SRH vs RR broadcast details

SRH vs RR broadcast details

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 7:07 PM IST

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Rajasthan Royals’ fearless batting unit will take on a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at Mullanpur tonight, with a place in Qualifier 2 at stake. 

SRH skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to field first on the night  Both skippers after the toss:  Cummins: We will bowl first.I think we have played some good cricket of late, we will try to keep our bowling simple and let them play to their strengths. Hinge comes back in. I think we are not bothered about the pressure, its a good chasing ground.  Parag: We also would have bowled first as its a good chasing ground. this has been a good ground, as we have chased and defended. I am unfit to play. Even now we have no other options than to win, I am happy with the team performance if we play to our potential. Jaddu comes back in the XI, Dubey is the impact player

 
Royals will once again rely on their explosive top order of 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, who have carried the bulk of the scoring this season. Suryavanshi’s aggressive approach in the powerplay could prove crucial against a disciplined SRH bowling attack led by Pat Cummins and Eshan Malinga.
 
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad, however, enter the knockout clash with momentum and confidence after winning five of their last seven league matches. Their destructive batting core of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen remains one of the strongest in the tournament.

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With SRH already beating RR twice this season, the Royals will look to overturn that trend. On a batting-friendly Mullanpur surface, another high-scoring contest could be on the cards. 
 
IPL 2026 Eliminator SRH vs RR broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch SRH vs RR in IPL 2026 Eliminator online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2026?
 
The Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 27 (Wednesday).
 
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals Eliminator match in IPL 2026?
 
The Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on May 27.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Eliminator match in IPL 2026 on May 27?
 
The toss for the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on May 27?
 
The Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on its app and website.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

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