IPL 2026: Defending champions RCB become first team to qualify for final

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stormed into the IPL 2026 final with a commanding 92-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Powered by a breathtaking unbeaten 93 from captain Rajat Patidar and backed by a clinical bowling display, RCB outclassed GT in all departments to become the first team to seal a place in the summit clash.

The victory also kept alive RCB’s hopes of becoming only the third franchise after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to successfully defend an IPL title.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, will now face the winner of the Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

Patidar leads RCB’s batting carnage

After being asked to bat first, RCB came out aggressively and raced to 21 runs in just 1.5 overs before Kagiso Rabada removed Venkatesh Iyer for a quick 19 off seven balls. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal maintained the momentum with a rapid partnership as RCB finished the powerplay strongly at 76/1.

Kohli smashed 43 off 25 balls before Jason Holder struck twice in the same over to dismiss both Kohli and Padikkal, who made 30 off 19 deliveries. However, Patidar and Krunal Pandya turned the game decisively in RCB’s favour with a blistering stand.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Virat Kohli adds a unique record to his name vs GT in Qualifier 1 Krunal contributed 43 off 28 balls before Rabada broke the partnership, but Patidar continued his assault and reached his half-century in only 21 balls. The RCB skipper remained unbeaten on 93 off just 33 deliveries, while Jitesh Sharma’s late cameo of 15 not out off five balls helped RCB finish on 255/5 — the highest total in IPL playoff history.

RCB bowlers dismantle GT top order

Chasing a massive target, Gujarat Titans suffered an early collapse. Jacob Duffy dismissed Sai Sudharsan, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Shubman Gill in the next over as GT slipped to 27/2.

Jos Buttler briefly counterattacked with a 29-run knock off 11 balls, but Josh Hazlewood cleaned him up to leave GT reeling inside the powerplay. Rasikh Salam then struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Nishant Sindhu and Jason Holder, as GT ended the first six overs at 51/5.

Washington Sundar and Rashid Khan also failed to make an impact, with Duffy continuing his impressive spell. Krunal Pandya chipped in with key wickets as RCB tightened their grip on the contest.

Rahul Tewatia’s fight goes in vain

Rahul Tewatia produced a fighting effort for Gujarat Titans with a spirited 68 off 42 balls and brought up his second half-century of the tournament. However, with wickets falling regularly at the other end, GT never threatened the target.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar eventually dismissed Tewatia before Krunal Pandya removed Mohammed Siraj to bowl GT out for 162 and complete a dominant 92-run victory for RCB.