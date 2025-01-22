Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Ajinkya Rahane believes Rohit will bounce back strong after recent debacles

Ajinkya Rahane believes Rohit will bounce back strong after recent debacles

Indian Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to make his return to domestic cricket for the first time since 2025

Rahane sends Jaiswal off field for indiscipline during Duleep Trophy final

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rohit Sharma is set to make his long-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy under the leadership of Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, after nearly a decade of absence from the domestic circuit. As Mumbai prepares to face Jammu and Kashmir in the second leg of the season, all eyes will be on Rohit, who has recently faced a tough spell with the Indian team. Mumbai’s skipper Rahane, however, remains confident in his teammate’s ability to bounce back, citing his relaxed demeanour, experience, and determination. He also mentioned that Rohit was in good touch while attending practice sessions with Mumbai ahead of his Ranji return.
 
 
Rohit's recent struggles and future prospects 
Rohit, who has faced a challenging phase marked by Test losses to New Zealand and Australia, has been under scrutiny for his form. Rahane acknowledged the ups and downs that are part of every player’s career but noted that Rohit’s confidence remains intact.
 
Rahane shared that Rohit had batted well during training sessions and expressed optimism about him delivering a big performance soon. He also confirmed that this Ranji match could likely be Rohit’s only appearance in the tournament this season as he prepares for upcoming international commitments. 

Also Read

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Rohit headlines star-studded action as Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season resumes

Premiumrohit sharma

India stars return to Ranji, but first-class cricket needs a booster shot

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour begins in India at Wankhede Stadium

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is an excellent choice for Rohit's deputy: Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, t20 series, t20, cricket

Champions Trophy: Raina believes Virat will be at his best against Pakistan

 
Jaiswal's hunger and drive impress Rahane 
Rahane also heaped praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal, highlighting his hunger and determination as key factors behind his success at the highest level. He pointed out Jaiswal’s consistent performances for both Mumbai and the Indian team over the past few years.
 
The Mumbai captain described having players like Rohit and Jaiswal in the dressing room as invaluable, with teammates benefiting greatly from their shared experiences and insights. He noted that their presence not only uplifted the team’s morale but also provided learning opportunities for younger players.
 
When asked about the opening combination for Mumbai, Rahane humorously indicated that it was obvious Rohit and Jaiswal would take up the roles.
 
Adapting back to red-ball cricket 
Rahane addressed the challenge of transitioning back to red-ball cricket after over a month of white-ball competitions, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. He stressed the importance of staying in the moment and focusing on the team’s strengths.
 
Mumbai, the defending champions, will aim to continue their strong red-ball form as they resume the Ranji Trophy season. Their match against Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC Ground marks a crucial step in their campaign. Rahane sounded confident that the team would quickly adapt and deliver consistent performances.
 

More From This Section

MI Cape Town vS Durban Super Giants

MI Cape Town edge closer to maiden SA20 playoffs after rain hits Kingsmead

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

ICC Rankings: Bumrah continues to be best Test bowler in latest rankings

Surya with Gambhir

IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about his relationship with Gambhir

India vs England 1st T20

India vs England 1st T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Jay Shah with Thomas Bach

ICC chair Jay Shah discusses cricket's Olympic future with IOC president

Topics : Rohit Sharma Ajinkya Rahane Ranji Trophy Domestic cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon