Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi open to raising cap on fees paid by mutual funds to brokerages

Sebi open to raising cap on fees paid by mutual funds to brokerages

Sebi had proposed changes to mutual fund fee structures late last month to make them more transparent and to reduce costs for investors

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

The proposal, if implemented, would have led to a wide divergence in rules between India and developed markets.

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's markets regulator is open to raising the proposed cap on the fees that mutual funds pay to brokerages, which it had sought last month to bring down sharply as part of an overhaul of mutual fund structures, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

This would help address concerns of institutional brokers who feared a hit to their revenue and asset managers who have argued that a lower cap could impact their ability to pick the right stocks, the sources said.

The sources declined to be identified as consultations between the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the industry are private.

 

An e-mail query sent to Sebi was not immediately answered.

Sebi had proposed changes to mutual fund fee structures late last month to make them more transparent and to reduce costs for investors.

Also Read

mutual fund

Mutual fund equity buying in October lowest in six months at ₹17,778 crpremium

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi chief urges stronger risk controls amid rise in algo, HFT tradingpremium

Stock market nifty Sensex

NSE sets aside ₹1,300 crore to settle Sebi cases ahead of long-awaited IPO

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids Mumbai sites linked to Varanium Cloud IPO fraud worth Rs 40 crorepremium

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

MCX outage: Sebi chief expresses displeasure over repeated problems

As part of this, it had proposed lowering the cap on brokerage fees paid by mutual funds for cash market transactions to 2 basis points from 12 basis points.

The proposal, if implemented, would have led to a wide divergence in rules between India and developed markets like the US where there is no cap on brokerage fees paid by funds.

According to the two sources, the industry has argued the sharp cut will reduce the fees they can pay to sell-side research analysts, handing foreign investors and hedge funds an advantage as they will be able to pay a relative higher fee.

"The industry has argued equity schemes typically need higher research support. Any cut in research fees will impact returns as well," said one of the sources.

There is some merit in the arguments but Sebi's analysis has shown that foreign investors are more conservative in paying for research as compared to mutual funds, the source added.

Sebi wants to reduce the cost for retail investors and attract them towards investing, the source said, adding "but there is definitely room to negotiate to address industry concerns as well as achieve Sebi's objective".

The new cap will be decided after industry consultations are concluded by mid-November, the sources said.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty swing in trade; Eternal, Airtel, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech weigh

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

PTC Ind, RIL among 5 Indian stocks in Goldman Sachs' APAC conviction list

Grasim Industries share price in focus

Grasim shares slide 5% after Q2 results; what's weighing the stock down?

Orkla India's MD & CEO Sanjay Sharma (left) and CFO Sunaina Calapa during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Orkla India debuts at 3% premium on D-Street: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Adani Group

Adani Enterprises extends decline, down 5% in 2 days; here's why

Topics : SEBI Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon