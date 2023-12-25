Sensex (    %)
                        
AUS vs PAK 2nd Test preview: Will Pakistan end 15-match losing streak?

Pakistan goes into Tuesday's Boxing Day match against Australia on a 15-match test losing streak, not having won Down Under since November 1995.

Aamer Jamal of Pakistan picked up a five-wicket haul. Photo: X

Aamer Jamal of Pakistan picked up a five-wicket haul in first test. File Photo: X

AP Melbourne
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

The team's ever-expanding injury list heading into the Melbourne Cricket Ground test won't make ending the streak any easier.
Pakistan spinner Noman Ali became the second player in two days to withdraw from the touring squad for the remainder of the three-test series due to illness and injury. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz will replace Ali in the squad, the selection committee said on the weekend.

Ali, who didn't play in the 360-run defeat in the first test at Perth last week, underwent surgery for appendicitis in Melbourne on Saturday.
"Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis," a Pakistan team statement read.
"Post-surgery he is stable and doing fine. He will be discharged later (on Saturday)."

The latest blow for the tourists comes after fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who took match figures of 5-128 in his impressive test debut in Perth, was ruled out for the remainder of the series with a rib stress fracture and muscle tear on Thursday.
Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who missed out the first test, was also ruled out of the test because of a leg injury.
Pakistan traveled to Australia with a weakened bowling lineup after fast bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out due to a long-term injury and Haris Rauf opted to play in Australia's Big Bash League instead of joining the touring squad.
"It is really unfortunate that Noman Ali is not available for the test matches, chief selector Wahab Riaz said. Due to logistical challenges, including visa issues for any new player, and considering the requirement for a left-arm spinner, Nawaz was the best available choice for the side.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja, who was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for wearing a black armband in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the first test, was not expected to wear it on Tuesday for the start of the second.
He risked further sanction by the ICC if he wore it again, and said last week he had no plans to wear the armband again during this series.
ICC regulations prevent cricketers from displaying messages of political, religious or racial causes during international matches. Khawaja was born in Pakistan and is the first Muslim to play test cricket for Australia.
On Sunday at training, though, Khawaja was seen with the image of a dove holding an olive branch recognized as a universal symbol of peace on his right boot and on the back of his bat.
But the left-hander's application to the ICC to be allowed to display the images during the Melbourne test was turned down.
Australia captain Pat Cummins feels the dove symbol supports his teammate's right to have strong beliefs, but accepts the governing body's ruling.
"We really support Uzzy. He's standing up for what he believes and I think he's done it really respectfully, Cummins said Monday.
"But obviously there's rules in place and I believe the ICC have said they're not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you've got to accept it.
Khawaja was wearing plain black shoes and was greeted warmly by members of the Pakistan team as players from both sides went through light training sessions indoors at the MCG on Monday.
Australia is expected to name an unchanged lineup for the match. The final Pakistan lineup will be confirmed at the toss.
The third test is scheduled to begin Jan. 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground where Pakistan had its last win in Australia nearly 30 years ago.

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

