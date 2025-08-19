Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AUS vs SA 1st ODI: Brevis makes ODI debut; South Africa batting first

AUS vs SA 1st ODI: Brevis makes ODI debut; South Africa batting first

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI live streaming is available on JioHostar. Cricket fans can watch the match live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in India

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh extended his flawless record at the toss, opting to bowl first after calling correctly against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series. This marks 21 consecutive instances where Marsh has chosen to field first upon winning the toss.  Check India squad announcement for Asia Cup 2025 live updates here
 
Explaining his decision, Marsh noted that the surface “looked a little drier.” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma admitted he would have made the same call had the coin fallen his way.  Check AUS vs SA 1st ODI live full scorecard here
 
Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing 11
 
 
Australia named a balanced side, with Marsh leading a batting unit including Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, and Josh Inglis behind the stumps. Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood completed the line-up.
 
South Africa’s XI featured Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton opening, with Bavuma at No. 3. The middle order comprised Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, and Dewald Brevis, who is making his ODI debut after playing two Tests and 10 T20 Internationals. Wiaan Mulder provided all-round depth, while Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi formed the bowling attack. 

Australia Playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

 

South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (capt), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

 
New ODI ball rule in play
 
This series is also among the first to feature a change in ODI playing conditions regarding the use of new balls. Traditionally, two new balls were used from opposite ends throughout the innings.  Under the revised rule, both balls will be in use only until the end of the 34th over. From the 35th over onwards, the bowling team must choose one of the two, which will then be used from both ends until the 50th over.
 
The tweak is aimed at balancing contests between bat and ball in the closing overs, where conditions traditionally favour batting sides.

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI live streaming  Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI live streaming is available on JioHostar. Cricket fans can watch the match live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in India 

 
South Africa suffer Rabada blow
 
In a setback for the Proteas, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series due to right ankle inflammation. A scan confirmed the injury, and he will remain in Australia for rehabilitation under the supervision of the team’s medical staff.
 
Left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka, who impressed in the preceding T20I series as the leading wicket-taker, has been drafted into the squad as Rabada’s replacement.
 
The bigger picture
 
Australia’s decision to bowl first reflects their continued preference for chasing under Marsh’s leadership, where the formula has brought consistent success. For South Africa, the absence of Rabada creates a leadership vacuum in the bowling department, placing greater responsibility on Ngidi, Burger, and the spinners.
 
The series also serves as an early test of the new ODI ball regulation, which could alter bowling strategies in the death overs. For both sides, the contests provide a crucial opportunity to fine-tune combinations in the lead-up to bigger tournaments on the international calendar.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

