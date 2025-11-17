Monday, November 17, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / BAN vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup game today?

BAN vs AFG live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup game today?

Both teams will now look to build on their strong starts as they battle for supremacy in this key fixture.

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup rising stars

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup rising stars

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh A (BAN-A) are set to face Afghanistan A (AFG-A) in Match 8 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday, November 17. Both sides enter this clash with winning momentum after impressive performances in their previous games.
 
Bangladesh A began their campaign in commanding fashion, chasing a target of 168 in only 11 overs against Hong Kong. The highlight of the match was a stunning unbeaten century by Habibur Rahman Sohan, who smashed 100 from just 35 deliveries. His explosive knock ensured that Bangladesh A dominated from start to finish, leaving their opponents with no chances to recover.
 
 
On the other hand, Afghanistan A also clinched a hard-fought win in their latest outing. Sediqullah Atal played a crucial role, delivering a brilliant all-round performance. His four-wicket spell, where he picked up 4 for 45 in four overs, stalled the opposition’s progress, and he later contributed a brisk 54 off 27 balls with the bat. The chase, however, turned out to be tense and went down to the final moments, but Afghanistan A managed to hold their nerve and secure a three-wicket victory.
 
Both teams will now look to build on their strong starts as they battle for supremacy in this key fixture. 

Also Read

BAN vs WI

Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full schedule, teams, venue, live streaming

IND vs BAN

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh outspin West Indies to claim long-awaited ODI series win

India women's cricket team

Women's WC 2025: Will India qualify for semis if they lose vs New Zealand?

 
Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars: Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A begin?
The first Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will kick off on Monday, November 17.
 
What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A?
The Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
 
What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A take place?
The toss for the Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A begin?
The Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A?
The live telecast of the Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A?
The live streaming of the Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
 

More From This Section

Sadaqat

India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: No handshakes as PAK beat IND by 8 wickets

IND vs PAK Asia Cup rising stars 2025

IND vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup game today?

India A vs Pakistan A live streamimg and telecast details

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Playing 11, time, live streaming

Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir defends tough Eden pitch, calls It 'Exactly what India wanted'

IND vs SA 1st Test

ICC World Test Championship points table after IND vs SA 1st Test

Topics : Cricket News Bangladesh cricket team Afghanistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayProtein SnacksBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon