Bangladesh outspin West Indies to claim long-awaited ODI series win

Bangladesh outspin West Indies to claim long-awaited ODI series win

The dominant victory, its second-largest overall and biggest ever against the Caribbean side, helped Bangladesh claim its first ODI series triumph since March 2024

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh cricket team

AP Mirpur (Bangladesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bangladesh spinners were responsible for all 10 wickets as their team thrashed West Indies by 179 runs in the third and final ODI to take the series 2-1 on Thursday.

The dominant victory, its second largest overall and biggest ever against the Caribbean side, helped Bangladesh claim its first ODI series triumph since March 2024. In between, it has lost four such encounters.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain capped a successful spell with 3-54, taking his wicket-tally to 12, the highest by a Bangladesh spinner in an ODI series. West Indies was bowled out for 117 in 30.1 overs.

Left-arm slow bowler Nasum Ahmed also took 3-11 to rip through the top order while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-armer Tanvir Islam picked up two wickets each.

 

Mustafizur Rahman, the lone paceman in the side, didn't even have to bowl.

Earlier, Bangladesh openers Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar put on 176 to give their side a solid start after captain Mehidy had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Sarkar hit an 86 ball-91 with seven fours and four sixes while Hasan, who raised a maiden fifty in his sixth ODI, was dismissed for 80 from 72 balls. He cracked six fours and as many sixes as Bangladesh piled up 296-8.

Akeal Hosain, who led West Indies' breathtaking Super Over victory in the second game to level the series, took a career-best 4-41.

But he was largely ineffective when Sarkar and Hasan were batting on a pitch that was better than the previous two matches, with the bounce appearing to be even this time.

Najmul Hossain Shanto also made 55 before Akeal claimed three wickets in an over.

Nasum then took three wickets to leave West Indies reeling on 35-3.

The sides will now play a T20 series in Chattogram, starting on October 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

