Bangladesh cricketers firm on Nazmul resignation; call on T20 WC later

Bangladesh cricket plunged into turmoil on Thursday after players, led by the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), gave Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director and finance committee chairman Nazmul Islam a 48-hour ultimatum to resign. The standoff escalated when players stayed away from the Chattogram Royals vs Noakhali Express BPL match, protesting Nazmul's remarks that the board would not compensate players if Bangladesh skipped the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. While the boycott centres on his resignation, CWAB has not directly commented on the team's World Cup participation yet.

Call on T20 World Cup to be taken later

Addressing the media on Thursday, CWAB president Mithun said the immediate priority was Nazmul’s resignation, adding that a decision on the team’s participation in the T20 World Cup would be taken in the coming days.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was also present at the press conference, said players participate in ICC tournaments to earn money that the BCB does not pay from its own pockets. His remarks hinted that players were inclined to take part in the event, even if it meant playing in India.

What triggered the boycott demand?

Nazmul Islam had said on Wednesday that if Bangladesh were to withdraw from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the financial consequences would be borne by the players, not the board. He added that no compensation would be paid to squad members in such a scenario.

Nazmul also said the question of compensation “does not even arise”, arguing that the board has already invested heavily in players without receiving results in return. Referring to Bangladesh’s lack of a global title, he suggested that consistent underperformance left no basis for additional financial support. The comments, quoted by Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star, sparked CWAB’s call for a boycott.

Nazmul’s earlier remarks

Nazmul Islam had earlier asserted that the BCB would not suffer any financial setback if Bangladesh opted out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, stressing that any losses would be borne solely by the players.

He explained that the board’s revenues until 2027 were already locked in following decisions taken at the 2022 ICC financial meeting. As a result, he said, the 2026 World Cup would not impact the BCB’s finances. While he acknowledged possible future implications — such as touring commitments under the FTP — Nazmul maintained that the 2026 event itself would not affect the board.

Players will suffer, not the board

Nazmul said players would miss out financially as match fees, performance bonuses and awards such as Player of the Match are paid directly to individuals under ICC regulations. “That money belongs entirely to the player. The board has no connection with it,” he said, reiterating that the BCB would neither gain nor lose financially from this World Cup, regardless of participation.

Players firm on Nazmul’s resignation

CWAB chief Mithun and the players said they want to play but were forced to boycott Thursday’s BPL match as the BCB was delaying the matter.

Mithun said there would be no alternative and that players would return to action only after Nazmul resigns. Players present at the press conference said they would be available for the second match of the day if their demands were met. If not, they warned they would boycott the second match as well and halt all cricketing activity once the 48-hour ultimatum expires.

On the Mustafizur issue

CWAB also addressed questions surrounding pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s release from his IPL 2026 contract with Kolkata Knight Riders, which had triggered tensions involving the BCB and the T20 World Cup.

Mithun said CWAB had approached the ICC’s players’ welfare committee, which was prepared to intervene. However, Mustafizur chose not to pursue the matter, leading CWAB to drop the protest.