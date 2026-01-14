From Skatepark to WPL ground: The story of MI's young batter G Kamalini

ALSO READ: ICC to launch second phase of T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sales at 7 PM today At just 17 years of age, G Kamalini has already lived a journey that many players only dream of. One of Mumbai Indians’ five retained players for the WPL 2026 season, the young wicketkeeper-batter has risen quickly through the ranks, representing India in T20Is and playing a key role in India’s 2025 Women’s U19 T20 World Cup triumph. Kamalini recently opened up about her path in a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on YouTube, offering a glimpse into the sacrifices, belief, and quiet determination that shaped her rise.

A childhood that began away from cricket

Kamalini grew up in Madurai, where her first love was skating. By the age of nine, she had already won gold and silver medals at the state level. Cricket entered her life almost by chance while watching her brother train at an academy. Picking up a ball for fun soon turned into something more serious, as her natural feel for the game became evident.

Choosing cricket, choosing the hard road

Switching from skating to cricket at 12 was not an easy decision. Kamalini began travelling regularly from Madurai to Chennai for tournaments, often competing in boys’ matches where she was the only girl on the field. The early days were tough, but persistence paid off. Performances improved, respect followed, and handshakes from opponents became moments of quiet validation.

Family belief at the centre

Behind Kamalini’s growth stood unwavering parental support. Her parents eventually moved to Chennai so she could train at better facilities, despite financial and personal challenges. Her father played a key role in shaping her game, encouraging her to bat left-handed and take up wicketkeeping to better suit the demands of elite cricket. Those decisions would later prove vital.

Breakthrough moments on bigger stages

Kamalini’s confidence grew with every step. A match-winning knock against Pakistan at the international level brought early recognition, followed by bigger milestones. Being picked up by the Mumbai Indians and later earning a place in the senior India squad were emotional moments, not just for her but for her family, who had invested years of effort into her journey.

A story that keeps inspiring

Today, Kamalini stands as one of the brightest young talents in the game, grounded by her experiences and motivated by the people who believed in her first. Her story is not about overnight success, but about patience, courage, and steady progress — a reminder that with support and perseverance, even the most unlikely paths can lead to the biggest stages.