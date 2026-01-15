Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / ICC U19 WC live streaming: Where to watch IND U19 vs USA U19 match today?

The live telecast of the India U19 vs USA U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India

India vs USA Broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

Five-time champions India U19 will open their ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 campaign against USA U19 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, today.
 
Having dominated the tournament over the years, India will look to make a strong start in Group B, which also includes Bangladesh and New Zealand. The team comes into the competition with solid recent form, including several away series victories. Vaibhav Suryavanshi headlines the batting unit, while Aaron George and Abhigyan Kundu add reliability in the top and middle order.
 
Skipper Ayush Mhatre and his deputy, Vihaan Malhotra, are back after missing part of the build-up due to injuries. The pace attack, featuring Deepesh Devendran, RS Ambrish, and Kishan Singh, offers depth and options. USA, captained by Utkarsh Srivastava, face a tough challenge against a well-set Indian side and will have to leave no stone unturned if they wish to push for a series decider in the third match.  Check all the live updates of the India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026 match here
 

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: Broadcast details

Country / Region TV Channel(s) Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Jio Hotstar
United States Willow TV Willow TV
Canada Willow TV Willow TV
Pakistan PTV Sports Myco
Sri Lanka Dialog Television, TV Supreme Dialog ViU
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
United Kingdom Not available ICC.tv
Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go
Middle East beIN Sports beIN Connect
Europe (selected regions) Not available ICC.tv
Rest of the World Not available ICC.tv

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the India U19 vs USA U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The India U19 vs USA U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, January 15.
 
What will be the venue for the India U19 vs USA U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026?
 
The India U19 vs USA U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
 
What time will the toss for the India U19 vs USA U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the India U19 vs USA U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India U19 vs USA U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the India U19 vs USA U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India U19 vs USA U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the India U19 vs USA U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India U19 vs USA U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the India U19 vs USA U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

