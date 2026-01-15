ICC U19 WC live streaming: Where to watch IND U19 vs USA U19 match today?

Five-time champions India U19 will open their ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 campaign against USA U19 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, today.

Having dominated the tournament over the years, India will look to make a strong start in Group B, which also includes Bangladesh and New Zealand. The team comes into the competition with solid recent form, including several away series victories. Vaibhav Suryavanshi headlines the batting unit, while Aaron George and Abhigyan Kundu add reliability in the top and middle order.

Check all the live updates of the India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026 match here Skipper Ayush Mhatre and his deputy, Vihaan Malhotra, are back after missing part of the build-up due to injuries. The pace attack, featuring Deepesh Devendran, RS Ambrish, and Kishan Singh, offers depth and options. USA, captained by Utkarsh Srivastava, face a tough challenge against a well-set Indian side and will have to leave no stone unturned if they wish to push for a series decider in the third match.

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India vs USA Broadcast details Country / Region TV Channel(s) Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Jio Hotstar United States Willow TV Willow TV Canada Willow TV Willow TV Pakistan PTV Sports Myco Sri Lanka Dialog Television, TV Supreme Dialog ViU South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App United Kingdom Not available ICC.tv Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go Middle East beIN Sports beIN Connect Europe (selected regions) Not available ICC.tv Rest of the World Not available ICC.tv

