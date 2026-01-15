Bangladesh Premier League: RJW vs SLT playing 11, live time, streaming

Rajshahi Warriors will take on Sylhet Titans in an important Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 match on Thursday, January 15, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Currently at the top of the points table with six wins from eight matches, Rajshahi Warriors will be looking to extend their winning streak and maintain their position as table-toppers. A victory in this match will not only solidify their dominance but also guarantee their qualification for the next stage.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh cricket row: Players vow to withdraw unless Najmul Islam resigns Meanwhile, Sylhet Titans are third on the points table with five wins from nine matches. This game serves as their final group-stage match, and they must win to have a chance of advancing. The Titans will be aiming for a solid win to improve their Net Run Rate, which could be crucial in securing a spot in the next round.

BPL 2026: Rajshahi Warriors vs Sylhet Titans Playing 11

Rajshahi Warriors Playing 11: Muhammad Waseem, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), James Neesham, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Ryan Burl, SM Meherob, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Binura Fernando, Md Rubel

Sylhet Titans Playing 11: Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Tawfique Khan, Ariful Islam Jony, Afif Hossain, Moeen Ali, Ethan Brookes, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Nasum Ahmed, Ruyel Miah, Salman Irshad, Shohidul Islam

RJW vs SLT: Head to head in BPL

Total matches: 1

RJW won: 1

SLT won: 0

No result: 0

Bangladesh Premier League 2026 RJW vs SLT Live streaming and telecast details

When will the BPL 2026 match between RJW and SLT be played?

The RJW vs SLT BPL 2026 match will be played on Thursday, January 15.

What is the venue for the BPL 2026 match between RJW and SLT?

The BPL 2026 match between RJW and SLT will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

When will the toss for the RJW vs SLT BPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the BPL 2026 match between RJW and SLT will take place at 5 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the BPL 2026 match between RJW and SLT be bowled?

The first ball of the BPL 2026 match between RJW and SLT will be bowled at 5:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the BPL 2026 match between RJW and SLT in India?

The live telecast of the RJW vs SLT BPL 2026 match will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the BPL 2026 match between RJW and SLT in India?

The live streaming of the RJW vs SLT BPL 2026 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.