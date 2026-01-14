Bangladesh cricket row: Players vow to withdraw unless Najmul Islam resigns

Bangladesh's cricketers have taken a firm stand, threatening to boycott all forms of cricket unless Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Nazmul Islam resigns. This comes in response to comments made by Islam, which many cricketers found disparaging. The announcement was made by Mohammad Mithun, the president of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), shortly after Islam's remarks to the media.

Upcoming BPL Matches Amid Tension

The controversy comes just days before two Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches scheduled for January 15, adding further tension to the ongoing dispute.

BCB Distances Itself from Islam's Comments

ALSO READ: Hazlewood optimistic for T20 World Cup 2026 return despite injury setbacks In the wake of Islam's comments, the Bangladesh Cricket Board issued a statement distancing itself from his remarks. The BCB expressed regret for any statements that could be seen as inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful. The board clarified that such comments do not reflect the values, principles, or official stance of the BCB and do not align with the expected conduct from individuals in positions of responsibility within the organization.

BCB's Official Stance

The Board reaffirmed its position that any remarks made outside the BCB's official channels are personal opinions and should not be considered as representing the views or policies of the Board. "The BCB reiterates that it does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement made by any director or Board member unless formally issued through the Board's designated spokesperson or Media & Communications Department," the statement read.

Disciplinary Action and Player Support

The BCB further stated that it would take appropriate disciplinary measures against anyone whose comments or behavior disrespects cricketers or tarnishes the reputation of Bangladesh cricket. The Board emphasized its unwavering support and respect for all cricketers, both past and present, who have represented Bangladesh with pride. It reiterated that the welfare and well-being of players remain a top priority.