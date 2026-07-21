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BCCI begins tender process for home events title sponsorship rights

The cricket board issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT), inviting entities to bid for the rights through a competitive process

BCCI

BCCI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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The BCCI on Monday invited bids for the title sponsorship rights for its domestic and international home events, with the current agreement with IDFC FIRST Bank nearing the end of its tenure.

The cricket board issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT), inviting entities to bid for the rights through a competitive process.

The ITT document will be made available on payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 lakh, plus applicable GST. Interested parties can purchase the document until August 4, while the deadline for seeking clarifications is August 5.

Bid documents must be submitted by August 13, the BCCI said in a press release signed by its secretary Devajit Saikia.

 

The BCCI said the tender document, containing the eligibility criteria and terms and conditions governing the bidding process, will be shared only after confirmation of payment of the ITT fee.

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The board clarified that purchasing the ITT does not automatically entitle an entity to participate in the bidding process, with only those meeting the eligibility criteria specified in the tender document being allowed to submit bids.

The successful bidder will acquire the title sponsorship rights for BCCI events, which include international matches involving the Indian men's and women's teams played at home, domestic tournaments such as well as Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup, besides age-group competitions.

The current rights are held by IDFC FIRST Bank, which secured the deal in September 2023 and runs until August 2026.

IDFC First Bank is the exiting title sponsor for all BCCI international and domestic home matches (including Test, ODI, and T20 series, as well as domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy).

Additionally, Apollo Tyres serves as the official lead sponsor and jersey sponsor for Team India.

The BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the tender process at any stage without assigning any reason.

BCCI also invites bids for associate partner rights  The BCCI also issued a Request for Quotation (RFQ), inviting entities to bid for the associate partner rights for its events through a tender process.

The RFQ document will be made available on payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 lakh plus applicable GST. Interested parties can purchase the RFQ till August 14, seek clarifications until August 16, while the last date for submission of quotation documents is August 25.

The board said the RFQ, containing the eligibility criteria and detailed terms governing the bidding process, will be shared only after confirmation of payment of the RFQ fee.

The successful bidder will acquire the associate partner rights for BCCI events, which include home international matches involving the Indian men's and women's teams, domestic competitions and age-group tournaments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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