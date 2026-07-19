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What is the highest successful run chase by India in ODI cricket?

Despite being widely known for their batting prowess, the Men in Blue have been able to chase down a 350-plus target only three times in 50-over cricket

Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma coming out to bat vs England at Lord's

Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma coming out to bat vs England at Lord's

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 9:16 PM IST

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Shubman Gill-led India are looking to end their United Kingdom tour on a high as they take on England in the third match of the three-match ODI series at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
 
However, for India to win the game and walk away with a 2-1 series victory, they will have to break the record for their highest successful run chase in One-Day Internationals, as the hosts have set a daunting target of 388 runs after batting first.
 
As of now, India's highest successful run chase in ODI cricket is 362 runs, which they achieved against Australia in Jaipur back in 2013. Despite being widely known for their batting prowess, the Men in Blue have been able to chase down a 350-plus target only three times in 50-over cricket, one of which also came against England in 2017 when they chased down a target of 356 set by the Three Lions in Nagpur.
 
 
India's highest successful run chases in ODI cricket:
Score Opposition Ground Start Date
362/1 Australia Jaipur 16 Oct 2013
356/7 England Pune 15 Jan 2017
351/4 Australia Nagpur 30 Oct 2013
331/4 Australia Sydney 23 Jan 2016
330/4 Pakistan Mirpur 18 Mar 2012
326/8 England Lord's 13 Jul 2002
326/2 West Indies Guwahati 21 Oct 2018
325/5 West Indies Ahmedabad 15 Nov 2002
321/5 New Zealand Bengaluru 7 Dec 2010
321/3 Sri Lanka Hobart 28 Feb 2012
317/8 England The Oval 5 Sep 2007
317/3 Sri Lanka Eden Gardens 24 Dec 2009
316/7 Pakistan Dhaka 18 Jan 1998
316/6 West Indies Cuttack 22 Dec 2019
312/8 West Indies Port of Spain 24 Jul 2022

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A comforting record at Lord's

While India will be under a lot of pressure chasing 388 runs against England at Lord's, they will draw some comfort from the fact that the highest successful run chase at the venue in ODI cricket was also achieved by them, when they chased down a target of 326 set by England back in 2022.
 
However, India have been able to chase down a 300-plus target in ODIs in England only twice. 
 
Apart from the 326-run chase at Lord's, the other instance came at The Oval in 2007, when India chased down a target of 317 set by England.
 
India's highest successful run chases in ODI cricket in England:
Score Opposition Ground Start Date
326/8 England Lord's 13 Jul 2002
317/8 England The Oval 5 Sep 2007
282/5 England Nottingham 20 Jul 1990
272/4 England Lord's 29 Jun 2002
269/2 England Nottingham 12 Jul 2018
265/1 Bangladesh Birmingham 15 Jun 2017
265/3 Sri Lanka Leeds 6 Jul 2019
262/4 England Birmingham 14 Jul 2026
261/5 England Manchester 17 Jul 2022
236/2 West Indies The Oval 11 Jun 2013
233/4 England Leeds 18 Jul 1990
230/4 South Africa Southampton 5 Jun 2019

England top order runs riot

Earlier in the match, England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first. His decision proved right as his openers, Ben Duckett (141 off 135 balls) and Jacob Bethell (91 off 93 balls), added a massive 192 runs for the opening wicket to give the hosts a flying start.
 
The Three Lions lost skipper Harry Brook (14 off 12 balls) cheaply, but Joe Root (74 not out off 48 balls) and Jos Buttler (41 not out off 34 balls) provided a strong finish to help England post a mammoth 387 for 3 on the board.
 
For India, Prasidh Krishna, with two wickets, was their most successful bowler, while Prince Yadav also picked up one wicket.

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Topics : India cricket team England cricket team India vs England Cricket News

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First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 9:16 PM IST

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