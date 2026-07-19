What is the highest successful run chase by India in ODI cricket?
Despite being widely known for their batting prowess, the Men in Blue have been able to chase down a 350-plus target only three times in 50-over cricket
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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Shubman Gill-led India are looking to end their United Kingdom tour on a high as they take on England in the third match of the three-match ODI series at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
However, for India to win the game and walk away with a 2-1 series victory, they will have to break the record for their highest successful run chase in One-Day Internationals, as the hosts have set a daunting target of 388 runs after batting first.
As of now, India's highest successful run chase in ODI cricket is 362 runs, which they achieved against Australia in Jaipur back in 2013. Despite being widely known for their batting prowess, the Men in Blue have been able to chase down a 350-plus target only three times in 50-over cricket, one of which also came against England in 2017 when they chased down a target of 356 set by the Three Lions in Nagpur.
India's highest successful run chases in ODI cricket:
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|362/1
|Australia
|Jaipur
|16 Oct 2013
|356/7
|England
|Pune
|15 Jan 2017
|351/4
|Australia
|Nagpur
|30 Oct 2013
|331/4
|Australia
|Sydney
|23 Jan 2016
|330/4
|Pakistan
|Mirpur
|18 Mar 2012
|326/8
|England
|Lord's
|13 Jul 2002
|326/2
|West Indies
|Guwahati
|21 Oct 2018
|325/5
|West Indies
|Ahmedabad
|15 Nov 2002
|321/5
|New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|7 Dec 2010
|321/3
|Sri Lanka
|Hobart
|28 Feb 2012
|317/8
|England
|The Oval
|5 Sep 2007
|317/3
|Sri Lanka
|Eden Gardens
|24 Dec 2009
|316/7
|Pakistan
|Dhaka
|18 Jan 1998
|316/6
|West Indies
|Cuttack
|22 Dec 2019
|312/8
|West Indies
|Port of Spain
|24 Jul 2022
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A comforting record at Lord's
While India will be under a lot of pressure chasing 388 runs against England at Lord's, they will draw some comfort from the fact that the highest successful run chase at the venue in ODI cricket was also achieved by them, when they chased down a target of 326 set by England back in 2022.
However, India have been able to chase down a 300-plus target in ODIs in England only twice.
Apart from the 326-run chase at Lord's, the other instance came at The Oval in 2007, when India chased down a target of 317 set by England.
India's highest successful run chases in ODI cricket in England:
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|326/8
|England
|Lord's
|13 Jul 2002
|317/8
|England
|The Oval
|5 Sep 2007
|282/5
|England
|Nottingham
|20 Jul 1990
|272/4
|England
|Lord's
|29 Jun 2002
|269/2
|England
|Nottingham
|12 Jul 2018
|265/1
|Bangladesh
|Birmingham
|15 Jun 2017
|265/3
|Sri Lanka
|Leeds
|6 Jul 2019
|262/4
|England
|Birmingham
|14 Jul 2026
|261/5
|England
|Manchester
|17 Jul 2022
|236/2
|West Indies
|The Oval
|11 Jun 2013
|233/4
|England
|Leeds
|18 Jul 1990
|230/4
|South Africa
|Southampton
|5 Jun 2019
England top order runs riot
Earlier in the match, England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first. His decision proved right as his openers, Ben Duckett (141 off 135 balls) and Jacob Bethell (91 off 93 balls), added a massive 192 runs for the opening wicket to give the hosts a flying start.
The Three Lions lost skipper Harry Brook (14 off 12 balls) cheaply, but Joe Root (74 not out off 48 balls) and Jos Buttler (41 not out off 34 balls) provided a strong finish to help England post a mammoth 387 for 3 on the board.
For India, Prasidh Krishna, with two wickets, was their most successful bowler, while Prince Yadav also picked up one wicket.
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First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 9:16 PM IST