Delhi traders, RWAs make festive plans for cricket world cup final

Bumper discounts on products, screenings of the match and 'dhol nagadas' have been planned by traders and RWAs in Delhi as they are buzzing with excitement for an India win in the cricket world cup finals.

India will play the final of the ODI World Cup against Australia on Sunday.

Across markets in Delhi, shop owners do not expect much business on the day are cricket fans are expected to watch the match in their homes.

"Most markets in Delhi on Sunday will be closed and there will be a holiday-like atmosphere in the market. Shop owners in other areas will put up LED screens so that people can enjoy the match together. We hardly expect any business that day," Brijesh Goyal, chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry told PTI.

Traders in markets such as Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Greater Kailash, Karol Bagh, Rohini, and Pitampura among other areas have arranged LED screens for passersby to enjoy the match, Goyal said.

At some places, the rent for LED screens and projectors has doubled, he added.

As per a statement by CTI, special arrangements are also being made in hotels and restaurants. Special dishes are also being made in the names of the players, some restaurants have also increased the seating capacity for the day.

Many traders in Sarojini Nagar market said that they will provide up to 50 per cent discount on products if India bags the trophy.

The sale of Indian jerseys has also gone up, said Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar market association.

"We will give up to 50 per cent discount on our products if team India wins this World Cup. Along with that we are planning to book 'dhol' bands for the celebration as firecrackers are banned in Delhi," he said.

"There has been a significant rise in sales of blue (Indian team) jersey T-shirts in the market due the upcoming match," he said.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) have also made arrangements with many residential societies hosting parties for the match. They have planned to host gala feasts and watch the match on a big screen.

Atul Goyal, president, United Residents Joint Action (URJA) -- the apex body of Delhi residential welfare associations, said that several societies will hold in-house parties and watch the match together.

"We will put up a big screen for residents to watch and enjoy the match together. A special menu will be arranged for them," BS Vohra, president of East Delhi RWAs said.

"If India wins we will celebrate by raising a toast to India. No firecrackers will be burnt," the president of Defense Colony RWA said.

Markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Rai Market, Naya Bazaar, Mori Gate among others will remain completely closed on Sunday, according to CTI.

However, markets like Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Sarojini Nagar, Greater Kailash, Rohini, and Pitampura will remain open.