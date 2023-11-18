IND vs AUS Final: Best Indian side facing Aussies? Here's what Cummins said





India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale India have been dominant in their entire 2023 World Cup campaign. They are the only Indian team to have not dropped even a single game in any edition of the World Cup in the tournament’s nearly 40-year-old history. Asked if this is the best Indian side that Australia are playing in a World Cup, Cummins feels that it’s hard to say.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here



“They've been playing well, undefeated in this tournament. But we know at our best we can give them a good shake. We've played them quite a lot over the last couple of years with success so it's all building up for a nice final,” Cummins told the press in the pre-match conference on Saturday, November 18 in Ahmedabad. “They've been playing well, undefeated in this tournament. But we know at our best we can give them a good shake. We've played them quite a lot over the last couple of years with success so it's all building up for a nice final,” Cummins told the press in the pre-match conference on Saturday, November 18 in Ahmedabad.

The Aussie captain further explained that it is hard to say if this is the best Indian side in any World Cup. He rather focussed on moments where they have been able to beat the Indian team in the last few tournaments and how they can draw inspiration from there.

“I think it's hard to say. They've certainly played well this World Cup. I think we certainly didn't - I don't think we scored par in that first game but we're one catch away from potentially being in front of that game. We won an ODI series here early on in the year. There are lots of moments we can draw on where we've had success against, you know, a really good Indian side,” said the 30-year-old.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here



Australia haven’t had a perfect game yet





World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition Cummins, who has not had a great tournament with either bat or ball personally, claiming only 13 wickets and scoring only 128r runs in the previous nine matches, said that they have not had a complete game so far. He feels that it is great in a way that in every match they have found a way to get out of jail and find a new hero.

“I think one of the pleasing things is I still don't feel like we've played the complete game. Maybe against the Netherlands, but outside of that, we probably haven't. There have been no huge wins. We've had to fight for every win, but we've found a way to win. And different players have stood up at different times,” said Cummins.

Also Read IND vs AUS ODIs: Australia captain Cummins likely to be fit by India tour India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale Muted exports, gradual domestic powergen recovery may hit Cummins sales Pat Cummins suggests Mitchell Marsh as new Australia ODI captain after WC Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast Final Countdown: Ruthless India ready for date with history on Super Sunday IND-AUS Final: Cummins reveals Aussie stratgegy to tackle Ahmedabad crowd Battles within big battle: Rohit vs Starc and Hazlewood, Kohli vs Zampa World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition World Cup, IND-AUS final: Indian bowlers superior than Aussies - Viswanath

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here



“So, I think taking that confidence, knowing that we don't have to be at our absolute best to challenge any team we can find a way through it. Yeah, I'm sure we'll draw a lot of confidence, all the boys draw a lot of confidence from that going into tomorrow,” he added. “So, I think taking that confidence, knowing that we don't have to be at our absolute best to challenge any team we can find a way through it. Yeah, I'm sure we'll draw a lot of confidence, all the boys draw a lot of confidence from that going into tomorrow,” he added.