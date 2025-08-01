Friday, August 01, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG vs IND 5th Test: How to watch live streaming of day 2 action for free?

Fans can live stream Day 2 of the second Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Day 2 of the fifth and final Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy gets underway today at the Oval, London, between India and England, both teams will be ready to put all on the line to deny the opposition going forward with an obvious advantage in the match.
 
England, after an exceptional day with the ball on the first day of the match, reduced India to 153 for six before Karun Nair (51 not out) and Washington Sundar (19 not out) added an unbeaten 51 runs for the seventh wicket to finish out the day with the scoreboard reading India 204 for six. 
 
 
With their last recognised batting pair out in the middle, India will aim to push their innings as long as possible, taking their total to at least above 300. On the other hand, England will try to get at least one wicket in the first 30 minutes of the day’s play to expose India’s vulnerable lower order with hopes of bundling India out before 270. However, it will not be as easy a task for them given that they will have one less bowling option to play with today after Chris Woakes suffered a shoulder injury on Day 1 and is now expected to miss the remainder of the Test, leaving the home side effectively a ten-man team.
 
But whatever happens, fans can expect a great day of cricket action lined up for them. But how can they watch all the action of Day 2 of the fifth Test live from around the globe? Take a look.

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 broadcast details

Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website 
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv

How to watch England vs India 5th Test Day 2 online: Live streaming and telecast information

What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 5th Test match? 
The match will take place at Kennington Oval, London.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 begin? 
The ENG vs IND 5th Test final day will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India? 
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 5 will be providing the telecast for the match.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 5th Test Day 2 live in India? 
Fans can live stream Day 2 of the fifth Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website in India.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

