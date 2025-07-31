Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch Day 1 of the fifth Test for free?

Fans in India can live stream Day 1 of the fifth Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website

Aditya Kaushik
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England has reached its final chapter, with the two teams clashing in the fifth and final Test of the series at the Kennington Oval in London with day 1 of the match today. India trail 1-2 in the series, which means only a win will keep their hopes alive of returning home with a share of the honours. 
 
England, on the other hand, will aim to close out the series with a win on home soil. However, they have been dealt a major blow with regular captain Ben Stokes ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Despite his absence, Stokes said in the pre-match press conference that England have enough depth and variety in their ranks to win the match and the series.
 
 
The first day could prove crucial. Stokes noted that the pitch had “a lot more grass than any other wicket in the series”, meaning whichever side bowls first might hold the early advantage.
 
Regardless of the result, fans can look forward to a day of exciting cricket action. Here’s how you can watch Day 1 of the fifth Test live from anywhere in the world.

ENG vs IND, 5th Test Day 1: Broadcast details

Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website 
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv

How to watch England vs India 5th Test Day 1 online: Live streaming and telecast details

What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 5th Test match? 
The match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1 begin? 
Day 1 of the fifth Test will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India? 
The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Coverage will be available on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 5th Test Day 1 live in India? 
Fans in India can stream Day 1 of the fifth Test live on JioHotstar via the app and website.
 

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

